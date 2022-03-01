ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Farmer Boys Now Serving Alaska Pollock

QSR magazine
 3 days ago

Farmer Boys is now serving wild, natural, and sustainable Alaska Pollock. The new and improved pollock is beer-battered in Farmer Boys’ own proprietary recipe, and cooked crispy on the outside and flaky on the inside. “Farmer Boys invested the...

www.qsrmagazine.com

The Kitchn

Smothered Cabbage and Potatoes

As soon as the weather drops below a certain temperature, it’s hard for me to muster up any excitement about cold dishes. Instead, I instinctively start craving foods that warm me up inside. Smothered cabbage and potatoes does just that. This Southern classic celebrates two of winter’s staple vegetables...
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Scotch Eggs

If you’re a savory breakfast person like me, a Scotch egg is a perfect food. The U.K. dish consists of a boiled egg that’s been peeled, covered in breakfast sausage, then breaded and deep-fried. It’s the perfect high-protein breakfast or snack. What Does a Scotch Egg Taste...
RECIPES
Golf.com

The secret to making perfect chicken soup, according to a golf-club chef

Welcome to Clubhouse Eats, where we celebrate the game’s most delectable food and drink. Hope you brought your appetites. It’s the dead of winter. Maybe you’ve just finished shoveling snow. Or scraping ice off the windshield. Or salting the driveway. Or maybe you’re just shivering in the...
RECIPES
Eater

Chef Eric Anderson Is Now Serving Exclusive Tasting Menus at Ballard Restaurant Samara

Eric Anderson, the chef of Ballard restaurant Samara, will serve a tasting menu featuring local, seasonal, ingredients every Thursday starting March 17. The 11 to 15 dishes in the $150 tasting menu, which will rotate regularly based on what’s seasonally available, will include dishes like nettle-wrapped halibut, applewood-grilled squab with parsnips, and a season vegetable course with charred beets, pickled carrot, grilled fern, and roasted sunchoke. The two seatings, at 5:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. will serve a total of eight customers per night.
RESTAURANTS
State
Alaska State
WJON

On Tap: Pantown Brewing Now Serving N/A Beer Option

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud brewery is pouring a non-alcoholic beer option. Pantown Brewing Company says their new "Teetotaler" N/A Cream Ale will be tapped at 2:00 p.m. Friday. They say they created the beer "for those of you who don't drink, those looking to cut back, or just anyone who wants to explore the up-and-coming N/A beer world."
SAINT CLOUD, MN
DFW Community News

Mexican Lasagna

You know those nights when the kids want tacos, but you want lasagna? Make Mexican lasagna, and problem solved!. Move over ricotta cheese, tomato sauce, and olive oil, there is a new lasagna in town!. This Mexican lasagna recipe, aka taco lasagna recipe, is a family favorite in my house....
RECIPES
TODAY.com

34 St. Patrick's Day recipes: Hearty stews, silky potatoes and more

There's so much more to St. Patrick's Day than shamrocks and beer. The holiday is most popular in Ireland — as St. Patrick is the patron saint of the Emerald Isle — but every March 17, it is celebrated in countries all over the world. It is an official Christian feast day and a celebration of Irish culture that includes festivities like parades, traditional foods, music, religious ceremonies, dancing and pretty much everything green.
RECIPES
30Seconds

Best French Onion Soup Recipe: A Chef's Favorite Easy French Onion Soup Recipe

If you're anything like me – you’re always short on time, but long on flavor. Then this French onion soup recipe is perfect for you. This easy French onion soup recipe is so rich and delicious, you'll never believe how simple it is to make. It's one of my family's favorite meals for lunch or dinner, and I hope it will become one of your family faves, too!
RECIPES
#Fresh Food#Salad#Food Drink#Farmer Boys#Fish Fries#Fish Platter
recipesgram.com

Easy Italian Lemon Butter Bars Recipe

These Italian lemon butter bars are so soft, creamy and delicious! Plus, they are very simple and easy to prepare. You will need 20 minutes to prepare them plus around 40 minutes to cook. Here is the recipe:. Servings 20. Ingredients:. For the crust:. 1½ cups all-purpose flour. ½...
RECIPES
Laredo Morning Times

Popular Pearl French restaurant Brasserie Mon Chou Chou now serving 'dream' breakfast

Brasserie Mon Chou Chou is starting the day early with a new breakfast menu. The Pearl restaurant announced the early-riser offerings over the weekend with a Valentine's Day launch. The menu will be available each weekday morning. "It has been a dream since the beginning of Mon Chou Chou to...
Coeur d'Alene Press

Order up: Emery’s at NIC now serving delicious lessons

Emery’s restaurant at North Idaho College is open to the public for the spring semester. The eatery, a real-world training ground for aspiring chefs and restaurateurs in NIC's culinary arts program, opened Feb. 9 with a Mexican menu. Hillary Faeta-Ginepra, NIC culinary arts instructor and Emery’s head chef, said...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Urban Milwaukee

Now Serving: Jake’s Deli Has a New Owner

It was half a century ago, back in 1969, that future Baseball Commissioner Allan H. “Bud” Selig bought Jake’s Delicatessen at 1634 W. North Ave, along with famed PR man Ben Barkin, and Julius Atkins and Julius Rubin. As others passed away, Selig, now 87, was the last of the partners remaining. In December, he sold the business and the building to Wajeeh Alturkman, a longtime fan of the deli who opened his own popular restaurant, House of Corned Beef, in 2007, at 5201 W. Silver Spring Drive. Carol Deptolla has the full story:
CUDAHY, WI
Nottingham MD

The Rolling Grill obtains liquor license, now serves alcohol

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The Rolling Grill has announced that is has obtained its liquor license. Owner Matt Lotz says the restaurant is now serving craft beer, seltzers, wine, and even features an oyster bar. The popular eatery serves chili, shrimp, crab cakes, oyster stew, and of course pit beef, pit ham,...
NOTTINGHAM, MD
PIX11

Beet and kale salad with RubyFrost apples and creamy tangy dressing

Fruit and vegetables always taste better when theyr’e in season. Many of you may only think of apples in the fall but, many varieties are in season this month! So today, we’re going to show you how to make a Beet and Kale Salad with RubyFrost Apples and Creamy Tangy Dressing. We’ll also show you […]
RECIPES
bizjournals

Chicago entrepreneur's Bundt cakes now served on American Airlines

Travelers on some American Airlines flights will now be able to taste Bundt cakes created by a Chicago entrepreneur. The Dallas airline (Nasdaq: AAL) said that Bundt cakes made by Tamara Turner's Silver Spoon Desserts are now on its menu in domestic premium cabins on flights between 900 and 1,499 miles. Turner, a single mother, founded Silver Spoon Desserts in her home in Aurora, Illinois, five years ago, and the business has grown to include a 16,000-square-foot Chicago baking facility located at 3501 West 48th Place.
CHICAGO, IL
Boston Globe

‘Perfect Lobster Salad’ and six more favorite recipes from Globe readers

Confidential Chat was one of the most popular columns that ever ran in The Boston Globe, appearing daily for over 120 years. From 1884 to 2006, it was a chat room a century before the online kind, carried out by readers (mostly women, many people think) sending mostly handwritten letters via snail mail to the paper. Chat dealt primarily with the mundane details of ordinary life: how to get a stain out of a rug, ways to fix a handmade afghan whose pattern was lost, tips to get dinner on the table amid budget worries and periods of wartime food rationing. Chatters, as they were called, assigned themselves names — “A Fireman’s Wife,” “Beanpot Barbie,” “Cakes and Cookies,” “Dorchester Dottie,” “Lupines and Lilacs,” “Nonno’s Oldest,” “The Cantabridgian” — and addressed one another.
BOSTON, MA
Wide Open Eats

The Best Way to Prepare Frozen Chicken Wings in The Air Fryer

Chicken wings are one of those appetizers that are perfect to munch on whether it's sitting around the tv watching the game or hosting a birthday party in the backyard. Before air fryers (yes, there was a time when air fryers didn't exist!) many home cooks would either spend all day at the stove frying batch after batch of chicken wings in hot oil or they would settle for barely crisp wings from the oven. However, that all changed the day air fryers were introduced to (what it seems) every home in America. And thus, making crispy chicken wings from frozen in the air fryer is now possible.
RECIPES

