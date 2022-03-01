Farmer Boys Now Serving Alaska Pollock

Confidential Chat was one of the most popular columns that ever ran in The Boston Globe, appearing daily for over 120 years. From 1884 to 2006, it was a chat room a century before the online kind, carried out by readers (mostly women, many people think) sending mostly handwritten letters via snail mail to the paper. Chat dealt primarily with the mundane details of ordinary life: how to get a stain out of a rug, ways to fix a handmade afghan whose pattern was lost, tips to get dinner on the table amid budget worries and periods of wartime food rationing. Chatters, as they were called, assigned themselves names — “A Fireman’s Wife,” “Beanpot Barbie,” “Cakes and Cookies,” “Dorchester Dottie,” “Lupines and Lilacs,” “Nonno’s Oldest,” “The Cantabridgian” — and addressed one another.

