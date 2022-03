A white man who heads up a local chapter of the far-right Proud Boys organization in Akron, Ohio has been charged with assault after punching a Black woman in the face. The incident took place Sunday (February 27) when domestic terrorist group leader, 26-year-old Andrew Walls was caught on tape exiting a bar in the early hours of the day. In the video, Walls is seen stumbling and roughing up other patrons while hurling racial slurs.

AKRON, OH ・ 8 DAYS AGO