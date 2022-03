In a time when restaurants with closed dining rooms are commonplace and convenience is becoming an even larger priority (via CNN), one might expect the drive-thru to be an integral part of nearly every fast restaurant chain. But some large chains are still stragglers to the idea of drive-thru service — one of them being Chipotle. Considering how popular the Mexican food chain's bowls, burritos, and other menu items are, one might think that adding the benefits of drive-thru service — including customer convenience and increased revenue, per QSR — would be a no-brainer.

RESTAURANTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO