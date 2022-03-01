ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
S.D. lawmaker gets adult-use pot to House floor

By Bob Mercer
 7 days ago

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — He still needs a majority of 36 to agree to debate it. But on Tuesday afternoon, Representative Greg Jamison was able to convince enough House members that the legislation to legalize marijuana for people 21 and older wasn’t quite dead yet.

Jamison, R-Sioux Falls, used legislative rule 7-7 to call for what’s known as a smoke-out and had enough representatives stand, in order to force the House State Affairs Committee to release SB 3. The committee had killed it 8-3 Monday .

S.D. House panel rejects recreational pot

House Republican leader Kent Peterson of Salem chairs the committee. He argued that it received a fair hearing.

House Speaker Spencer Gosch of Glenham finished the count and said Jamison had enough support. A smoke-out requires at least one-third of the chamber’s members, which is 24 in the House. “Just for the record,” said Gosch, “we’re smoking out a weed bill.”

The Senate earlier approved it 18-17.

S.D. Senate panel amends Noem's 'divisive concepts' bills

Governor Kristi Noem opposes legalization. South Dakota voters approved Constitutional Amendment A in November 2020 with 54% support, but the South Dakota Supreme Court threw out the result after a challenge from Noem.

S.D. House strips state sales-tax off food

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Democrats in South Dakota's Legislature have found some Republican allies in their decades-long push to remove the state sales tax from food. The state House voted 47-22 Monday to lift the 4.5% tax on food purchases. The legislation now heads back to the Senate, where a Democrat proposal was rejected earlier […]
1st trial in Capitol riot ends in conviction on all counts

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Texas man was convicted on Tuesday of storming the U.S. Capitol with a holstered handgun, a milestone victory for federal prosecutors in the first trial among hundreds of cases arising from last year's riot. A jury also convicted Guy Wesley Reffitt of obstructing Congress' joint session to certify the Electoral College vote […]
