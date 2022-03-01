Ohio State Forward Zed Key Unavailable For Tonight’s Game Against Nebraska

Ohio State announced on Tuesday that sophomore forward Zed Key will not be available for tonight’s game against Nebraska after injuring his ankle in the second half of Sunday’s loss at Maryland.

“Zed’s a tough kid. He’s a really tough kid, so when he falls down and gets hurt, you know he’s hurt,” head coach Chris Holtmann said during his radio show on Monday afternoon. “He’s got a pretty high pain tolerance and takes those things pretty easy, so when he went down, we knew it was pretty significant.”

The Bay Shore, N.Y., native was attempting to block a shot when he came down on the foot of Terrapins forward Julian Reese. He fell to the ground in pain, then limped to the locker room where he was evaluated further.

The Buckeyes were trailing 55-50 when Key went down with 7:05 remaining and ultimately lost, 75-60. The loss dropped Ohio State to 2.5 games back of Wisconsin for first place in the Big Ten with three games remaining.

“We’ve got three games this week, so I’m not sure what that’s going to look like (without Key),” Holtmann said after Sunday’s loss. “Hopefully we’ll get him back, but obviously we’ve got a postseason to think about as well, so he’ll get evaluated and we’ll know a little bit more.”

Key is averaging 8.3 points and 5.4 rebounds in 26 games this season, including 23 starts. Fifth-year senior forward Kyle Young will likely get the start in his place, with sixth-year center Joey Brunk in line for a bump in playing time, as well.

Tonight’s game against the Cornhuskers tips off at 7 p.m. on BTN. The Buckeyes then host Michigan State on Thursday (7 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2) and Michigan on Sunday (12:30 p.m. on FOX).

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!