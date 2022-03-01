Average national gas price expected to hit $4 per Gallon by St. Patrick’s Day

GHENT, WV (WVNS) – Gas prices continue to rise as the situation between Russia and Ukraine shows no signs of improving.

People are not happy to be paying higher prices at the pumps, but we have you covered with some helpful tips to maximize your miles per gallon.

Lori Weaver Hawkins of AAA, said the best way to do that is to make sure you’re keeping up with your car’s regular scheduled maintenance.

“A lot of people kind of slacked off during the pandemic and haven’t gotten back into that routine of regular vehicle maintenance, but that’s the best way to make sure you’re getting optimal miles per gallon,” said Hawkins.

AAA also suggests making sure you have proper tire pressure, not starting and stopping drastically, and only carrying what’s necessary in your vehicle to keep the weight down.

Hawkins also advises people to check their car’s drivers manuals, and stick to the fuel grades they recommend rather than paying more for premium gas.

“Don’t use a higher octane gasoline than what your owner’s manual says your vehicle needs,” Hawkins told 59News. “A lot of people think they need to go to that mid grade or higher octane because it’s going to be better for their vehicle. But if your vehicle’s owner’s manual doesn’t call for it, you don’t need to pay that higher premium.”

These tips will be important for drivers to remember, as AAA projects the average nationwide gas price to be over four dollars per gallon by the middle of the month.

However, it won’t be just at the pump where oil shortages will affect your wallet.

Weaver Hawkins said you can expect prices across the board to continue to rise as higher oil prices will only make existing supply chain problems worse.

“It’s not just gas prices that we pay as we go to fill up our vehicles, but it’s also going to trickle into other areas of our lives,” said Hawkins. “Going out to dinner for instance, buying groceries, buying whatever you might need to purchase, because those retailers, those restaurants are also going to be paying higher transportation costs because diesel fuel is also going up.

Russia is third behind only the United States and Saudi Arabia in terms of global oil production, so as long as the economic sanctions against them stay in place, you can expect prices to remain high.

