ESPN’s Adam Schefter was all over today’s news regarding the Denver Broncos trading for Russell Wilson. Now, Schefter says other quarterbacks will be on the move. This afternoon, Schefter said the next quarterback to be dealt will be San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo. This report shouldn’t be a surprise; the 49ers have been clear about their intention to trade Garoppolo and turn the reins of the offense over to Trey Lance.

NFL ・ 8 HOURS AGO