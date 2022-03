Click here to read the full article. CNN will have a new chief for a new chapter in its history. Chris Licht, a veteran producer who has overseen programs like MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” and CBS’ “CBS This Morning” and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” was named chairman and chief executive of CNN Global — a new name for the news operation once its parent, WarnerMedia, is acquired by Discovery. Licht will report directly to David Zaslav, who will be CEO of the combined company, and is expected to start on May 1. Discovery is, at present, seen taking control of WarnerMedia...

