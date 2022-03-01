The Kissing Booth’s Joey King Is Engaged to Steven Piet After 2 Years Together

Joey King revealed she secretly got engaged to Steven Piet a month ago! Find out all about her producer/director fiancé here!. Joey King is engaged to her adorable boyfriend Steven Piet! Taking to her Instagram on Tuesday (March 1), the star of The Kissing Booth franchise, 22, revealed Steven popped the question as they celebrated their third anniversary. “I never knew that a persons presence and heart could feel like a real home. I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful. I never knew until you,” she wrote alongside a sweet photo album of the pair. “The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive. I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice. Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let’s do it.”

