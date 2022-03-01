ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Kissing Booth’s Joey King Is Engaged to Steven Piet After 2 Years Together

By Ashley Joy Parker
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Joey King GLAMBOT: Behind the Scenes at 2019 PCAs. A kissing partner for life. After nearly three years of dating, Joey King announced on Instagram she has gotten engaged to boyfriend, Steven Piet. "I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs,...

