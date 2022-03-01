Fire on Hopkinton's Mayhew Street goes to three alarms. Six people displaced

HOPKINTON — No one was injured but a 142-year-old Mayhew Street home sustained significant damage Tuesday in a three-alarm fire, according to Fire Chief William Miller.

Six residents at 10 Mayhew St. were displaced due to the 12:30 p.m. blaze, Miller said.

The chief was the first to arrive at the scene after a 911 caller reported the fire. He discovered the fire had “a head start” on arriving fire crews.

“I found heavy fire on the second-floor porch with extension to the third floor,” said Miller. “The fire subsequently went up to the attic and we ended up calling up the third alarm.”

The alarm brought firefighters in from Ashland, Framingham, Hopedale, Milford, Southborough, Upton and Westborough, with Northborough providing station coverage, Miller said.

It took about an hour for more than 25 firefighters to get the blaze in the three-story, four-unit apartment house under control, the chief said.

Westborough: Two-alarm fire hits mixed-use building in heart of downtown

“It had a good head start on us,” said Miller. “There was a lot of overhaul.”

None of the six residents was home at the time of the fire. They have all found alternative housing, Miller said.

According to the town assessor’s database, the home is owned by Zhao Wang and Sha Zhu, of Bolton. It was built in 1880 and was last assessed at $551,000.

Framingham: Family of four displaced after fire breaks out in bedroom

Miller estimates the house sustained about $500,000 in damage, but said firefighters did a good job to prevent it from becoming worse.

“Outstanding job by all,” he said. “It was a tough one, but they did outstanding.”

Miller said the cause of the fire was the improper disposal of smoking materials.

Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or nmiller@wickedlocal.com. For up-to-date public safety news, follow Norman Miller on Twitter @Norman_MillerMW or on Facebook at facebook.com/NormanMillerCrime.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Fire on Hopkinton's Mayhew Street goes to three alarms. Six people displaced