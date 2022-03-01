Newport County residents turn to cold-water swimming for perceived benefits, camaraderie

Patti Fish and Jeanne Scott have been friends for two years, and in that time have developed a deep bond, one forged through the experience of cold-water swimming off the coast of Jamestown.

Whatever the season, these “sisters of the sea” — joined by Mike Garr and a few others — regularly immerse themselves in the chilly waters off Mackerel Cove. Wearing bathing suits, they venture into the briny water and linger anywhere from six to 12 minutes (sometimes longer), letting their bodies adjust to the shock of the cold before relaxing into a feeling of ease and euphoria.

“We go in with the intention of doing what the water tells us to do,” Scott says. “It’s the first and only time I’ve felt like I’m communicating with the universe — with the water.”

A longtime Jamestown resident who works as a defense lawyer, Scott became friends with Fish and Garr in April of 2020. Around this time, a group of about 15 people started gathering for cold water plunges at Mackerel Cove, most there by word of mouth and looking for something to do during the pandemic.

These gatherings had big energy, Scott recalls. And she, like the others, was hooked from the start.

At 62, Scott lives with chronic pain stemming from arthritis, and has found cold-water immersion to be the only thing that alleviates her discomfort. If she goes three days without getting into the cold seawater, she starts to feel cranky and miserable. In the water, though, she is lighter and can move about with ease. In the water, all the pain in her body recedes and she is momentarily free.

In her 2020 book Why We Swim, Bonnie Tsui details much about cold-water swimming, including the science being conducted around its health benefits, which humans have sworn by for centuries. According to Tsui, humans are born with two types of fat: brown and white. White fat stores energy and brown fat burns energy, which creates heat energy. Some researchers believe that frequent time spent in cold water can cause the layer of brown fat to grow thicker. When subjected to cold water, the body burns more energy, which produces more heat and results in a warming effect of sorts. “Sometimes Patti and I don’t feel cold at all,” Scott says.

The pair go in the water no matter what the weather. Rain, snow, wind and sun — each is a different experience, all equally relished. “You feel so alive,” Scott says, adding that this feeling lasts for the day, and sometimes longer.

She is not alone in describing a feeling of euphoria. Dirk Johnson and some friends regularly immerse themselves at Middletown’s Third Beach, and occasionally from Newport’s Van Zandt Pier.

Johnson took his first plunge a little over a year ago. A friend of a friend said he was plunging, so they met up at sunset at Second Beach in Middletown. “It was sort of intimidating,” Johnson recalls. It was cold and windy, and he found himself thinking, “What the heck are we doing?”

But then he went in the water, and that sensation, combined with the scenery — the sky, the land, the beauty of the surrounding nature — left him feeling like he was doing something challenging and experiencing something unique.

“The transition was very intriguing to me — you could think your way through the pain and discomfort,” he says, explaining how he overcame the urge to flee the water, which was very empowering. “When you come out of the cold water, you feel like superman.”

Johnson, who is 61 and lives in Middletown, says that cold-water immersion heightens his senses, even sharpening his awareness of colors. Not many activities, he notes, produce such a sensation, or such awe. “It’s been an eye-opening experience for me,” he says.

“You kind of get hooked on it,” he adds. “There’s a little bit of an addictive nature to it.” Johnson looks forward to getting into the water all winter and spring, and immerses himself almost daily, usually for about five minutes, which is just long enough to reset his day.

He, like others, also enjoys the community and camaraderie of cold-water plunging, which has led him to develop new friendships. He is on a text thread that pings throughout the day, with people saying when and where they are going in the water. Anyone free is encouraged to join; it’s an informal and supportive network.

“It’s more of a social thing that may or may not have some physical benefits,” Johnson says. “I think it’s a little bit of everything, to be honest.”

For 12 years, Rachal Balaban swam with a wetsuit in the open water. With the onset of COVID, she decided to start swimming with only a bathing suit, booties, gloves and a winter hat. She routinely wades into the water with two friends whom she used to swim with at the Newport County YMCA (and who continue to wear their wet suits).

“Fall would come, and we’d be loath to leave the water,” Balaban recalls. So they started staying in the water through winter and spring. Now they immerse themselves in the cold water at Surfer’s End on Second Beach, which she describes as “wonderful and outrageous.”

“Sometimes we swim into [Purgatory] Chasm, which is so glorious,” Balaban says. “People look at us like we’re crazy.”

The coldest water she’s been in so far was 33 degrees Fahrenheit, on a day when the air was just 28 degrees. She tends to avoid windy days and prefers sunny days. She generally stays in for about 12 minutes.

Like Scott and Johnson, Balaban describes how being in the cold water makes her feel more alive, and more aware of her senses. The sky becomes bluer, and the feeling of the water on her skin more silky. “I have energy that is really kind of palpable,” she says. For her, being in the cold water is an activity that stimulates the mind, body and spirit.

“I take a very steady walk into the water,” she says, “a mindful approach in line with meditation.” In summertime, though, she runs in for the “joy of the splash.”

Balaban, who lives in Middletown, says it takes about two minutes for her body to adjust to the water temperature. Her skin will start to numb and turns pretty red by the time she gets out. When she returns to land, she has developed a routine of putting on a warm poncho and slipping out of her wet bathing suit, then putting on socks and gloves.

She’ll drink some warm water to help stave off “after drop,” which refers to the drop in body temperature that can leave people feeling colder out of the water than while immersed in it. As soon as she gets home, she takes a warm shower. The hardest part, she says, is getting out of the shower.

The momentary chill that comes in the hour after getting out of the water is well worth it, according to Balaban, Johnson, Scott and others. Nothing can surpass the bliss each experiences in the cold seawater, surrounded by nature and in the company of friends.

“There’s nothing like floating around in the cold water with the sun shining on your face,” Scott says. “It seems like more and more people are doing it. I want everyone to know about it because it’s right there and so good.”

This article originally appeared on Newport Daily News: Newport County residents turn to cold-water swimming for perceived benefits, camaraderie