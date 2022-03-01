DarioHealth Signs Multi-Year $30 Million-Dollar Deal With Sanofi U.S., Partnership To Increase Sales Reach In the Health Plan Market
This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) announced that it has entered into a strategic agreement with Sanofi U.S., an innovative global healthcare company. The multi-year, $30 million-dollar agreement, which is subject to certain...www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0