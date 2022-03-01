ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

COVID-19 Risk Dial Moves to Yellow

Lincoln, Nebraska
Lincoln, Nebraska
 3 days ago

Masks no longer recommended indoors for general public

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will move from low orange to mid-yellow. The dial has not been in yellow since late October 2021. The yellow position on the dial means that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk. The dial is updated weekly.

Health Director Pat Lopez today also announced that LLCHD is no longer recommending that members of the general public wear masks indoors. However, those who have symptoms of COVID-19, have a positive COVID-19 test or have been exposed to someone with the virus should still wear a mask. Those over age 65 and people with medical conditions associated with higher risk for severe COVID-19 should consult with their health care provider about taking additional protective actions.

Lopez said almost every indicator used to determine the Risk Dial has improved over the past few weeks in Lancaster County.

“We’re happy to see sustained improvement in our local situation,” Lopez said. “At the same time, we’re also aware of how quickly our situation can change. The future of this pandemic remains uncertain, but right now, we are very encouraged by our progress.”

The position of the Risk Dial is based on multiple local indicators and information from the previous three weeks:

  • The weekly number of new COVID-19 cases has now declined for six consecutive weeks. Cases dropped from 430 the week ending February 19 to 264 the week ending February 26.
  • The seven-day average of COVID-19 patients hospitalized locally dropped from 141 at the beginning of February 54 on February 27, a decline of about 62%. The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized locally today is 41, with 26 from Lancaster County.
  • The positivity rate is just slightly higher than the previous week – up from 8.1% to 8.3%.
  • 32 Lancaster County residents have died from COVID-19 in February.

All Lancaster County residents ages 5 and older are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine. More than 66% of all Lancaster County residents are fully vaccinated, and about 60% percent of residents ages 12 and up have now received a booster or third dose.

The latest public health guidance and vaccine information is available at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Supreme Court reimposes death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev

Washington — The Supreme Court on Friday reinstated the death sentence of Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. The court ruled 6-3 along ideological lines in finding that the lower court was wrong when it tossed out Tsarnaev's capital sentence in a 2020 decision over issues with jury selection and evidence that was excluded during the penalty phase of his trial.
BOSTON, MA
The Hill

White House eyes reducing Russian oil imports

President Biden is considering steps to reduce U.S. imports of Russian oil, the White House said Friday, as bipartisan support in Congress for a ban on the imports grows amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “We are looking at options we could take right now to cut U.S. consumption of...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Nebraska Health
Local
Nebraska Coronavirus
Local
Nebraska Government
Lancaster County, NE
Government
County
Lancaster County, NE
Lancaster County, NE
COVID-19 Vaccines
Lancaster County, NE
Health
CBS News

January 6 committee issues subpoena to Kimberly Guilfoyle

The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol on Thursday issued a subpoena to Kimberly Guilfoyle in the panel's latest attempt to compel testimony from former President Donald Trump's closest allies. Guilfoyle and her lawyers met with the committee over video conference last week, but abruptly...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Florida Senate passes 15-week abortion ban, sends to governor

March 3 (Reuters) - Florida's Republican-led Senate on Thursday gave final passage to a bill to ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, putting the state one step closer to adopting a gestational limit currently under review by the U.S. Supreme Court. The state's House of Representatives, which also has...
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine leaves global trade in tatters

MIAMI (AP) — Sanctions on Russia are starting to wreak havoc on global trade, with potentially devastating consequences for energy and grain importers while also generating ripple effects across a world still struggling with pandemic-induced supply chain disruptions. Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, hundreds of tankers and bulk carriers...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Dial#Llchd#The Risk Dial
The Hill

Russia blocks country's access to Facebook

Russia is blocking access to Facebook amid its invasion of Ukraine as it seeks to crack down on social media and dissenting views on the war within its borders. The government said the move against Facebook is due to the platform’s “discrimination against Russian news media,” The New York Times reported.
INTERNET
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, NE
301
Followers
734
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Lincoln is the capital city of the U.S. state of Nebraska and the county seat of Lancaster County. The city covers 96.194 square miles (249.141 km2) with a population of 289,102 in 2019. It is the second-most populous city in Nebraska and the 70th-largest in the United States. The city is the economic and cultural anchor of a substantially larger metropolitan area in the southeastern part of the state called the Lincoln Metropolitan and Lincoln-Beatrice Combined Statistical Areas. The statistical area is home to 356,083 people, making it the 105th-largest combined statistical area in the United States.

Comments / 0

Community Policy