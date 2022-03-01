ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB cancels start of the 2022 regular season

By Kyle Malzhan
 7 days ago

(WFRV) – MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred held a press conference on Tuesday afternoon to announce cancelations to the start of the 2022 regular season after the league and the Major League Baseball Player’s Association were unable to come to an agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement.

On December 2, MLB implemented a lock out with no CBA agreed upon from the owners and players association — which means no trades, player activity to the 40-man roster, or games would be played until an agreement is in place.

After weeks of negotiations, that included 16.5 hours of meetings on Monday and more than 10 different sessions, both sides could not come up with an agreement for a new CBA. After extending the deadline to Tuesday before the league started cancelling regular season games, the sides still weren’t able to come up with an agreement.

The economic issues that remain are player salaries, pre-arbitration pool money, luxury tax, and more that need to be agreed upon.

As for right now, Manfred announced that he has cancelled the first two series of the 2022 regular season and it’s unclear when games will be played this year, as there’s a lot to discuss between both sides.

Minor League Baseball will not be affected by this and their games will start and be played in full.

