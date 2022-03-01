ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint George, UT

The Tom Proctor Band to come to St. George for veterans suicide prevention benefit concert

By Elle Cabrera, St. George Spectrum & Daily News
 7 days ago

The Electric Theatre will be hosting a special concert this weekend to promote suicide awareness for veterans and raise money to help.

The concert is among the long list of interesting happenings scheduled in and around St. George this week. Those interested might visit the St. George Art Museum for the annual Soup n’ Bowl, or view art inspired by “the void”, among other offerings.

Here are some of the events we're excited about this week:

Veteran Suicide Benefit Concert

The Electric Theatre will have the Tom Proctor Band and singer/songwriter Bailey James performing this week in a benefit concert for veteran suicide prevention. The concert is being put on by the Life's Worth Living Foundation based in Tooele that hosts events all over Utah to bring awareness and to help prevent veteran suicide.

If you go:

Soup n’ Bowl 2022

The St. George Art Museum's Soup n’ Bowl fundraiser is back. Locals who purchase tickets will be treated to a handmade bowl by a local potter with soup bread and dessert provided. Live music will also be playing at the event and proceeds go toward the museum's permanent collection.

If you go

  • What: Soup n’ Bowl 2022.
  • When: Friday, March 4, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Where: St. George Art Museum 47 E 200 N, St. George.
  • Cost: $20 per ticket.
  • Online: sgcity.org/artmuseum/soupnbowl

Art from the void

ART Provides and True North Float will be hosting a viewing gallery inspired by art from 'the void” or float tank. The gallery is free and open to the public but for those interested, there will be a ticketed after-party at the Station 2 Brewery.

If you go

  • What: Art from the void gallery and after-party.
  • When: Saturday, March 5, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. for the gallery and 8:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. for the after-party.
  • Where: ART Provides 35 N Main St. #306, St. George.
  • Cost: The gallery is free to the public and the after-party is $20 per ticket.
  • Online: artprovides.org/pages/calendar

#Suicide Prevention#Art Gallery#The Electric Theatre#The St George Art Museum#Soup N Bowl#St George Art Museum 47
