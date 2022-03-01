ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's college hoops: UW-EC's Ruden named WIAC Co-Player of the Year

By Spencer Flaten Leader-Telegram staff
 6 days ago
The UW-Eau Claire women’s basketball team is back in the NCAA tournament for the first time in a decade, and its top player has been recognized for her efforts in helping get the Blugolds there.

Junior guard Jessie Ruden was named the WIAC Co-Player of the Year on Tuesday, sharing the honor with UW-Whitewater’s Aleah Grundahl. Ruden led the conference in scoring at 18.8 points per game and poured in 31 in the Blugolds’ victory over Whitewater in the WIAC tournament championship game on Friday.

Ruden is the ninth Blugold to ever receive conference player of the year honors. In addition to her scoring average, she led the WIAC with 77 3-pointers. She made eight 3s against St. Norbert on Nov. 23, 2021, which was the second-best total in conference history.

The Blugolds had high expectations for Ruden coming into the season. The three-year starter delivered.

“She has matured through our program to become, in my mind, one of the best point guards in the country,” Eau Claire coach Tonja Englund said before the season.

Ruden earned a spot on the all-conference first team for the second consecutive season. Blugolds senior forward Tyra Boettcher was also a first-team honoree.

Eau Claire makes its return to the NCAA tournament when it hosts North Central in the first round on Friday night at Zorn Arena. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.

UW-Stout freshman Raegan Sorensen was named the WIAC Newcomer of the Year on Tuesday.

Sorensen averaged 12.2 points per game this season, good for 10th in the WIAC. The guard had four double-doubles and several buzzer beaters for the Blue Devils this season.

Sorensen had a career night when she scored 36 points against Aurora on Dec. 28, 2021. That was the most points scored by a WIAC player in a game this season.

The freshman came off the bench for the Blue Devils and was the team’s second-leading scorer.

“I think she’s just tremendous off the dribble,” Englund said of Sorensen in February. “She gives them a great spark off the bench.”

Sorensen and forwards Anna Mutch and Amanda Giesen were honorable mention all-conference picks for the Blue Devils. Eau Claire guard Courtney Crouch also earned that distinction.

Blugolds sophomore forward Jade Ganski earned a spot on the league’s all-defensive team.

UW-Whitewater’s Keri Carollo was named the WIAC Coach of the Year after leading the Warhawks to the regular-season conference title.

