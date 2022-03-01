Update provided on Ohio State's Zed Key ahead of Nebraska game

Purdue put together its best season in nearly 2 decades in 2021, winning 9 games including a thrilling double-overtime victory against Tennessee in the Music City Bowl. A lot went right for Jeff Brohm and the Boilermakers, but that’s not to say there aren’t areas of concern, especially as Purdue looks to take a step forward in 2022, perhaps looking for a 10-win season and an opportunity to compete for a Big Ten West title. The Boilermakers’ running game, which hasn’t amounted to much in the last couple seasons, needs a boost. Purdue needs to find a way to beat Minnesota and Wisconsin if it’s to have any chance at a West title. It needs more play-makers, particularly on defense.

