Ohio State

Update provided on Ohio State's Zed Key ahead of Nebraska game

By Dustin Schutte
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhio State will be without forward Zed Key on Tuesday night as it hosts Nebraska at 7 p.m. ET. Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors reported on Tuesday that Key will not be available for Tuesday night’s game because of...

