Congress & Courts

Stefanik urges Biden to recognize Rep. Spartz at State of the Union: 'She deserves a shout-out'

By Cortney O'Brien
Fox News
Fox News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublican Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., offered her predictions for President Biden's upcoming State of the Union address on Tuesday amid the turmoil in Ukraine, urging him to give a special shout-out to her Ukrainian-American colleague, Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind. Hundreds of civilians have been killed since Russian President Vladimir...

