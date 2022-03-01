ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Nemaura Medical Recognized As Innovator Of The Year

By InvestorBrandNetwork
Benzinga
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ: NMRD), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing noninvasive wearable diagnostic devices and supporting personalized lifestyle coaching programs, today announced its receipt of the top award...

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Afya acquires medical content platform Além da Medicina

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA), a medical education group in Brazil, acquired Além da Medicina, through its subsidiary Afya Participações. The purchase price (enterprise value) is R$16M and will be paid to sellers in cash. An earnout of up to R$19.2M can be paid related to revenue goals established for...
INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Signifier Medical Technologies is Granted HCPCS Codes for eXciteOSA to Help Patients Access Innovative Technology

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 22, 2022-- Signifier Medical Technologies LLC, a Boston-based medical technology company, announced today that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) established two new Level II Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS) codes to describe eXcite OSA, the first-ever FDA authorized de-novo device for daytime treatment of mild obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and primary snoring. The CMS coding decision was published on February 16, 2022 and the following codes will become effective on April 1, 2022:
ELECTRONICS
Benzinga

G Medical Innovations' Subsidiary Expands COVID-19 Testing To Additional Locations In California

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd's (NASDAQ: GMVD) subsidiary, G Medical Tests and Services Inc, expanded its COVID-19 testing services to more than 150+ additional locations across California. The new testing sites include theme parks, schools, commercial properties, office complexes, public buildings, and mobile facilities. G Medical acquired the business conducting...
CALIFORNIA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Innovation

From the future of remote patient monitoring to how the U.S. can improve its health data reporting systems, here are seven quotes about the role of innovation in healthcare hospital executives have shared with Becker's Hospital Review in 2022:. Thomas Graham, MD. Chief Innovation and Transformation Officer at Kettering (Ohio)...
HEALTH
HackerNoon

Thrilled to be Recognized as Contributor of the Year - Data Science & Data Analytics

Hey everyone, I am Karthik Karunakaran, CEO of Xtract.io which offers innovative data management, data extraction, business intelligence, workflow management, and location data services powered by AI and ML. We are happy to be contributing to Hackernoon community and winning two prestigious titles - Data Analytics and Data Science. Thank you for dropping by and giving my speech a quick read.
SCIENCE
Shore News Network

Bath & Body Works CEO Meslow to step down

(Reuters) – Bath & Body Works Inc said on Wednesday Chief Executive Officer Andrew Meslow would step down in May due to health reasons, less than a year after the maker of home and body fragrances became an independent public company. Meslow in early 2020 took over the reins...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Why Bank Of America Shares Are Sliding Today

Bank Of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) is trading lower Monday amid continued escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict as investors continue to weigh the economic impacts of Russian sanctions. Big banks, like BofA, have trillions of dollars of assets and exposure to the global economy, so when geopolitical events like Russia's...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Nemaura Medical Producing What Was Thought To Be Implausible

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ: NMRD) has long focused on its corporate mission to develop non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices designed to help diabetic and near-diabetic patients monitor blood glucose levels by measuring blood markers at the surface of the skin. Its revolutionary sugarBEAT(R) constant glucose monitoring (“CGM”) device provides users with non-invasive glucose monitoring. Recently, the company released the MiBoKo application, an offering that uses a non-invasive glucose sensor to determine users’ Metabolic Score, which is based on glucose tolerance or insulin resistance. Nemaura Medical’s efforts come amid a rise in the global diabetic population that has led to an exponential increase in the use of CGM devices, which provide both diabetic and pre-diabetic individuals with early detection of hypo and hyperglycemic conditions. A report forecasts the blood glucose monitoring system market to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% between 2021 and 2026 to reach $27.2 billion (https://ibn.fm/tIn7l). A recent article reads, “With constant glucose monitoring devices rapidly gaining proponents amongst endocrinologists and the public alike, Nemaura Medica has set out to produce what was hitherto thought to be implausible — a revolutionary product through which patients can monitor their sugar levels without needles or the need for the individual to puncture their skin.”
TECHNOLOGY
Forbes

This Startup Ecosystem In Japan Is Powering Medical Innovation

Imagine being able to reverse vision loss with a single injection. A Japanese startup is working on a simple gene therapy that would improve the quality of life for thousands of people with retinitis pigmentosa, a disease that causes blindness. Fostering such innovative startups and driving technological development to address...
HEALTH
Fortune

Millennial and Gen Z workers are fueling the Great Resignation by rage quitting, and they have no regrets

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. S. was only a few months into a new job when she quit via email following an upsetting meeting with her manager. The 28-year-old, New York City–based journalist, who asked to remain anonymous because she fears retaliation from her former employer, had enough of the toxic workplace. The final straw came when her boss force-muted her during a Zoom editorial meeting when they were having a contentious conversation about a story she was writing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Benzinga

Insiders Buying These 4 Penny Stocks

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!. US crude oil futures surged to their strongest levels since 2008 early this morning, amid the risk of Western ban on Russia’s oil imports. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Shiba Inu Whale Buys 442B SHIB Tokens Worth $11M

An Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) whale purchased 442.6 billion Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) tokens in a single transfer worth $11.9 million. What Happened: On Wednesday, wallet address tracker WhaleStats picked up a large transaction on the blockchain. A wallet address acquired 442,637,867,858 SHIB tokens worth $11,969,061 at the time. The buyer...
PETS
Fast Company

The 10 most innovative companies of 2022 reflecting current events

Explore the full 2022 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 528 organizations whose efforts are reshaping their businesses, industries, and the broader culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact with their initiatives across 52 categories, including the most innovative media, design, and social good companies. ​
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
optometrytimes.com

Orbis International celebrates 40 years of innovation

The nonprofit has continually reached for new heights in the fight against avoidable blindness. Orbis International is celebrating 40 years of innovation to fight avoidable blindness around the world, commemorating the debut flight of its Flying Eye Hospital, a fully accredited ophthalmic teaching hospital on board a plane that launched a legacy that has continued to define Orbis over the past four decades.
ADVOCACY
MedicalXpress

Large US study confirms most mRNA COVID-19 vaccine side effects are mild and temporary

A review of adverse events following vaccination against COVID-19 with mRNA vaccines in the U.S. confirms that most side effects were mild and decreased substantially after one day. The new study, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, suggests that for more than 298 million vaccine doses administered between December 2020 and June 2021, 92% (313,499/340,522) of reported adverse events were not serious, and less than 1% of v-safe participants reported seeking any medical care following vaccination.
PHARMACEUTICALS

