MLB commissioner Rob Manfred canceled the first two series of the 2022 regular-season schedule on Tuesday after lockout talks between the owners and players collapsed. For the New York Yankees, they lose a pair of road series. They were slated to play the Texas Rangers in Arlington on Opening Day. But that four-game series, as well as the following three-game set with the Astros in Houston are wiped off the schedule. According to Manfred, games which have been canceled will not be made up at a later point this season.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO