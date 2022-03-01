Funds Running Out For Allegheny County Emergency Rental Assistance Program

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Allegheny County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program will end in May.

New applications for the program will continue to be accepted until March 31. For people who have already applied, additional payments can be requested on March 15 for April and May payments.

Since the program was created last March, more than 12,000 households have received nearly $80 million in assistance.

The county said the federal and state funding committed to the program is beginning to wind down, but County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey and other leaders are advocating for additional money.

The funds are for people financially impacted by the pandemic, including a provable loss of income or employment and COVID-related medical bills. Those who need help can apply online or at drop-in centers around the county.