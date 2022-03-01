ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Gov. Gordon appoints Director of Wyoming Department of Health

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 7 days ago
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon has appointed Stefan Johansson as Director of the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

Johansson has served as Interim Director since May 2021.

Johansson joined WDH in 2013 and has held several positions with the agency since then, including Policy Administrator and Deputy Director. His advanced education in political economy and public policy and his experience in the agency have prepared him for the unique challenges facing Wyoming in public health and healthcare.

“Stefan has provided steady, stable leadership for the Department of Health during unprecedented times,” Governor Gordon said. “His experience and mettle are valuable assets for our state. We have a lot to do and I look forward to our work together.”

"I am grateful for the opportunity to continue serving the residents of Wyoming,” Johansson said. “Programs and services delivered by the Wyoming Department of Health affect every resident of the state. We have an incredible staff – both in Cheyenne and in our facilities and field offices throughout the state – who show the utmost dedication to Wyoming every single day.”

