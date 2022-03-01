ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jodie Comer on how 'Killing Eve' has changed her life

By Eric Deggans
 3 days ago

In BBC America's hit drama "Killing Eve," Jodie Comer was chosen from dozens of actresses to play the deadly assassin Villanelle. The show also stars Sandra Oh and just kicked off its final season this week. NPR's TV critic Eric Deggans caught up with Comer to talk about her character and...

Killing Eve

Villanelle is a psychopathic assassin, and Eve is the woman charged with hunting her down. Has that wacky international assassin Villanelle (Emmy winner Jodie Comer) truly found religion? That’s just one of the bizarre twists in the colorful spy thriller as it returns from a nearly two-year hiatus to wrap up the story in a fourth and final season. (A second episode can be streamed on AMC+.) While Villanelle eagerly awaits baptism, as if that can wash away all her sins, lapsed MI6 spy Eve (Sandra Oh) isn’t buying it. Though their strange dance of mutual desire and fascination is far from over, Eve stays busy chasing The Twelve when she’s not shagging her hot partner (Robert Gilbert) in private security. For former spy boss Caroline (Fiona Shaw), her demotion to cultural attaché in Mallorca hasn’t dimmed her dreams of taking down The Twelve, either. Where will it end for these ladies of intrigue?
Killing Eve: Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer Talk Working Together as 'Great Dance Partners,' Pick Their Favorite Scenes

Click here to read the full article. Killing Eve‘s Eve and Villanelle have been dancing around each other for years now… but the music’s almost over. The BBC America thriller kicks off its fourth and final season this Sunday (8/7c), and in the video above, stars Sandra Oh (Eve) and Jodie Comer (Villanelle) take a moment to look back and put into words what’s so special about the scenes they share together. “There’s always been a spontaneity to the way that we work, and a trust,” Comer tells TVLine. “I really, really trust her. Which is a really lovely way to...
'Killing Eve': Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer on Why It Was Time to Say Goodbye After Four Seasons (Exclusive)

Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer are getting ready to say goodbye to Killing Eve, BBC America's award-winning drama that's only weeks away from launching its final episodes. "We just felt like it was the time for the characters to come to their ultimate growth," Oh told ET's Matt Cohen over Zoom on Feb. 8. "I mean, it's a tricky dynamic that was set up four years ago in the first episode -- that there is a certain kind of cat and mouse to it and dramaturgically it's actually really hard to sustain. So we've done our best and I think, at this time, we both felt like it's OK. We're ready to try our best to resolve this unresolvable relationship so I think that's really what it was."
Killing Eve series 4, first-look review: Jodie Comer gamely persists in a show long past its best

The scene in which Jodie Comer strode through Paris in a billowing pink dress was the biggest thing to happen to the espionage thriller genre since James Bond ordered his first off-menu martini. But even at its best, that blend of deadpan comedy and kinetic action always had the quality of a high-wire act that could come tumbling down at any moment. And as Killing Eve returns for a fourth and final season – beginning weekly from Monday 28 February on BBC iPlayer – and with original writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge long since departed for Hollywood, it is safe to say that gravity has well and truly reasserted itself.
Killing Eve Season 4 Updates: Jodie Comer Loved Getting Stabbed By Sandra Oh

The Killing Eve Season 4 Stars discuss their favorite scenes. In an interview discussing what's about to go down in Killing Eve Season 4, stars Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh discussed their favorite scenes from the hit BBC show. Killing Eve follows Eve Polastri (Oh), a British intelligence investigator, and...
