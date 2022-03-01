ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Lidar Leading the Way to Safe Self-Driving Cars

By InvestorBrandNetwork
Benzinga
 6 days ago

Once only a concept seen in movies, the world of autonomous driving is fast becoming a bona fide reality. Until now, only a few autonomous features have been...

Ars Technica

GM seeks US approval to deploy self-driving car without a steering wheel

GM's Cruise subsidiary has petitioned the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for permission to put the driverless Cruise Origin into commercial service. Cruise announced the filing of its petition for approval on Friday, saying the car is "a zero-emission, shared, electric vehicle that has been purposefully designed from the ground up to operate without a human driver. This means it does not rely on certain human-centered features, like a steering wheel or a sun visor, to operate safely."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes About To Beat Tesla To The Self-Driving Punch

German automakers like Mercedes-Benz have all but declared war on Tesla. Launching new EVs, like the Mercedes EQE and EQS, will help lure customers away from the Californian carmaker but there's another key area to focus on and that's autonomous driving. Speaking to media this past week, Mercedes CEO Ola Kallenius said his company will launch Level 3 autonomous driving in the US sometime this year. The technology previously received the stamp of approval in Germany.
MERCEDES, TX
WBUR

First Person: Behind the wheel of a 'self-driving' Tesla

This is part of our hour on Tesla and the ethics of self-driving cars. Listen here. Self-driving technology has come a long way in recent years, but it remains far from perfect. In a podcast special, we share what it's like behind the wheel when Tesla software is in action.
CARS
Benzinga

Lidar, Cameras, Action: Not All Cars See The Same

People have been dreaming about self-driving cars for nearly as long as cars have been around, arguably even longer when considering da Vinci's vision back in the 1500s. While the reality of fully autonomous vehicles remains in small pilot trials today, the industry is advancing in leaps and bounds as engineers add features and functionality by marrying leading edge technologies, including lidar, radar and cameras to help a car "see" and "react." As with any other new tech, the new sensors are getting smaller and more accurate while dropping in price, factors that facilitate scalability for autonomous driving features from only a few high-end vehicle models to mass market vehicles. Leading the charge towards safe self-driving cars is Cepton Inc. CPTN (Profile), a maker of lidar (an acronym for "light detection and ranging") products that are being incorporated by some of the world's biggest auto makers, including GM's vaunted Ultra Cruise program that will allow hands-free driving on more roads in North America than ever before. It appears evident that autonomous vehicles will become mainstream, which has automakers and tech firms alike, including QUALCOMM Incorporated QCOM, Aptiv PLC APTV, NVIDIA Corporation NVDA and Apple Inc. AAPL, hustling to secure…
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechRadar

Apple looks to Korean company for chips for its self-driving car

Apple's much written about autonomous car project cannot seem to let go off its Korean connection. It was initially rumoured that the project was to be handled by Hyundai and Kia. But they pulled out eventually. Yet, Apple continued to be in talks with many Korean component manufacturers, including LG, SK and Hanwha for its putative car.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Insiders Buying These 4 Penny Stocks

US crude oil futures surged to their strongest levels since 2008 early this morning, amid the risk of Western ban on Russia's oil imports. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Four Lessons From The Legacy Cannabis Market To Dodge Disruptors

In the cannabis industry, knowledge is hard-won. Too often, the conversations I hear in boardrooms among big business executives seek to compare the cannabis industry to others they are familiar with, from alcohol to healthcare. The mistake these executives make is thinking such juxtapositions provide any useful insight into the cannabis space at all. Cannabis culture, legacy operations, and history all have a direct impact on consumer preference and decision-making in ways that are not akin to any other market. Without authentic, intimate knowledge of these spaces, companies simply cannot succeed and instead disrupt the market in disastrous ways for independent operators.
RETAIL
MotorBiscuit

Tesla Model 3 Kills Driver When It Suddenly Stopped On the Highway, Getting Hit by Two Other Vehicles

Another Tesla driver’s death has happened again. In late February, Terry L. Siegal, 74, was driving his Tesla Model 3 in Independence, Missouri, when his Tesla appeared to stop in the middle of the highway. Siegal died after his car was hit by two other cars coming down the highway. Thankfully, his passenger and the other two drivers left with only minor injuries. Is this another Tesla Autopilot mishap or something else?
ACCIDENTS

