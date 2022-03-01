BSO announces details on its 2022-2023 season

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra has released details of its 2022-2023 season.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall in Baltimore and the BSO's season will start with an anniversary concert led by Principal Pops Conductor Jack Everly, who in his final season with the BSO.

The classical series will feature seven guest conductors and eight returning conductors.

This summer, the BSO will begin the first leg of its statewide tour of Maryland, which will hit all 24 jurisdictions in the state over the next three years. It will start with a performance at Oregon Ridge in Baltimore County and end at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Howard County.

They are also launching their first ever gospel fest.

"The BSO Gospel fest will take audience members on a journey over three nights from celebrating the history of gospel, to a world premiere of a new gospel work for orchestra and culminating with a star-studded night with the powerhouse gospel choirs of Morgan State and Howard Universities,” said Tonya McBride, the Senior VP and COO of the BSO.

The orchestra’s docu-series, BSO Sessions, will also return for a third season.