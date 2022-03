MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis public school teachers will officially strike starting Tuesday. The Minneapolis Federation of Teachers and Education Support Professionals announced the strike early Monday evening. The union and school district failed to come to an agreement during the 10-day cooling period following a strike authorization vote late last month. Following the announcement, officials with Minneapolis Public Schools gave this statement: “While it is disappointing to hear this news, we know our organizations’ mutual priorities are based on our deep commitment to the education of Minneapolis students. MPS will remain at the mediation table non-stop in an effort to reduce the...

