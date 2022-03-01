CRISPR ruling fallout is potentially big for UC, less so for Bay Area companies

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — As case counts and other metrics for the Omicron variant continue to improve, many Bay Area companies are returning to the office in the next few weeks but setting an official date is, and has been, a challenge for executives. For many companies, this is the fourth time they’re grappling with announcing a “return to the office” date. It’s a delicate balancing act for employers, trying to meet varying demands from workers. “Yes, I’m glad to be back,” said Taylor McAdam. There are more signs of reopening including people peering through office windows. But towering, mostly...

