Yanmo Omorogbe is a Co-Founder and COO at Bamboo. Before founding Bamboo, she was an Investment Associate at the African Infrastructure Investment Managers (AIIM). Bamboo gives unrestricted access to over 3,000 stocks listed on the Nigerian stock exchange and U.S. stock exchanges, right from your mobile phone or computer. In this episode of Founder’s Connect, Yanmo speaks to me about her 'accidental' journey into entrepreneurship, what growing up was like, how running Bamboo has been, their biggest wins and lessons learned.

ECONOMY ・ 12 HOURS AGO