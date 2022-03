BOSTON -- State Sen. Brendan Crighton must have inherited a passion for transportation from his predecessor and one-time boss, former Sen. Thomas McGee. Crighton has been named Chair of the Joint Committee on Transportation, the same committee McGee served on for a number of years. He will serve alongside State Rep. William Straus, who is the House Chair of the Committee.

BOSTON, MA ・ 13 DAYS AGO