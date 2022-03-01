UC Connections: South wins weekly OVC award

Washington — The Supreme Court on Friday reinstated the death sentence of Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. The court ruled 6-3 along ideological lines in finding that the lower court was wrong when it tossed out Tsarnaev's capital sentence in a 2020 decision over issues with jury selection and evidence that was excluded during the penalty phase of his trial.
President Biden is considering steps to reduce U.S. imports of Russian oil, the White House said Friday, as bipartisan support in Congress for a ban on the imports grows amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “We are looking at options we could take right now to cut U.S. consumption of...
Russian forces laid siege on two Ukrainian seaports and continued bombarding the nation’s two largest cities, Kharkiv and Kyiv, as Russia and Ukraine battle for the eighth day. Russia claimed control of Black Sea shipbuilding city Kherson on Wednesday and Russian troops were seen in the center of the...
Senator Lindsey Graham on Thursday called for someone in Russia to "take out" President Vladimir Putin, asking on Twitter, "Is there a Brutus in Russia?" Graham's comments come as Europe's largest nuclear power plant was attacked Friday and taken over by Russian forces that invaded Ukraine,. "The only way this...
The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol on Thursday issued a subpoena to Kimberly Guilfoyle in the panel's latest attempt to compel testimony from former President Donald Trump's closest allies. Guilfoyle and her lawyers met with the committee over video conference last week, but abruptly...
March 3 (Reuters) - Florida's Republican-led Senate on Thursday gave final passage to a bill to ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, putting the state one step closer to adopting a gestational limit currently under review by the U.S. Supreme Court. The state's House of Representatives, which also has...
MIAMI (AP) — Sanctions on Russia are starting to wreak havoc on global trade, with potentially devastating consequences for energy and grain importers while also generating ripple effects across a world still struggling with pandemic-induced supply chain disruptions. Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, hundreds of tankers and bulk carriers...
Russia is blocking access to Facebook amid its invasion of Ukraine as it seeks to crack down on social media and dissenting views on the war within its borders. The government said the move against Facebook is due to the platform’s “discrimination against Russian news media,” The New York Times reported.
Ukrainian-born actress Mila Kunis and her husband, actor Ashton Kutcher, have vowed to match up to $3 million of donations in a $30 million effort to help families in Ukraine impacted by the Russian invasion. The couple announced their endeavor on Instagram on Thursday, saying there is "no place in this world for this kind of unjust attack on humanity."
Comments / 0