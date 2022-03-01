Elizabeth City man wins $100K off $25 scratch-off ticket
PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A man from Elizabeth City won $100K from a $25 scratch-off ticket.
Van Nguyen took a chance and bought his lucky Spectacular Riches ticket from the Park N Shop on Weeksville Road in Elizabeth City.
On Monday, he went to NC Lottery headquaters to collect his prize and took home $71,017 after tax.
The Spectacular Riches game launched in October with eight top prizes of $1 million and 20 prizes of $100,000. Six $1 million prizes and 14 $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.
Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.
Comments / 1