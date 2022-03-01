ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Elizabeth City man wins $100K off $25 scratch-off ticket

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=406ZlK_0eSp9fCH00

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A man from Elizabeth City won $100K from a $25 scratch-off ticket.

Van Nguyen took a chance and bought his lucky Spectacular Riches ticket from the Park N Shop on Weeksville Road in Elizabeth City.

On Monday, he went to NC Lottery headquaters to collect his prize and took home $71,017 after tax.

The Spectacular Riches game launched in October with eight top prizes of $1 million and 20 prizes of $100,000. Six $1 million prizes and 14 $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elizabeth City, NC
Lifestyle
Elizabeth City, NC
Sports
City
Elizabeth City, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Park N Shop#Nc Lottery#Spectacular Riches#Wavy News App#Google Play
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Sports
WAVY News 10

Girl with rare health condition getting support from NC community through T-shirt drive

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Communities coming together to help their own is what makes Eastern North Carolina so special. That message is on full display at Chicod School in Greenville. It’s where an art club class created T-shirts that could help change the life of the Thompson family, especially six-year-old Clara Thompson. “She’s a miracle,” […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy