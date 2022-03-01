Elizabeth City man wins $100K off $25 scratch-off ticket

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A man from Elizabeth City won $100K from a $25 scratch-off ticket.

Van Nguyen took a chance and bought his lucky Spectacular Riches ticket from the Park N Shop on Weeksville Road in Elizabeth City.

On Monday, he went to NC Lottery headquaters to collect his prize and took home $71,017 after tax.

The Spectacular Riches game launched in October with eight top prizes of $1 million and 20 prizes of $100,000. Six $1 million prizes and 14 $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

