How to avoid identity theft protection scams

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — Protecting her personal information is something Julia Arnott takes seriously.

“I’ve had Norton for many, many years,” said Arnott when referencing Norton LifeLock, a cybersecurity product that millions of people, like Arnott, use.

“Norton generally tells me ahead of time that they’re going to charge my account for my yearly fee,” Arnott said.

Her annual fee is about $177 and Arnott said she got an email in January that appeared to be from Norton.

“They were going to charge my account for $399,” she said.

Arnott was suspicious of the communication so she responded.

“There’s a number on the email, so, I called them to check this out.”

Arnott said someone claimed to be a representative for the cybersecurity company, answered, and asked her to provide information, like her credit card number, in order to “verify” her account.

“Unfortunately,” Arnott said, “I did answer him.”

Arnott said she was uneasy about the call. So, she looked up a different phone number for Norton.

“Norton was aware and said, ‘Yes, you got scammed,'” she said.

Arnott said fortunately, only a small amount of money was charged to her card before she caught on and canceled it.

“It wasn’t a thousands-of-dollars scam that I got involved in, but it was still enough that… I don’t want other people to go through this,” she said.

This is why Arnott called Better Call 4 , to share this advice if you receive a similar email.

“Don’t call the number included in the email,” said Arnott. “If it looks wrong, go back to the company. Call Norton first. I should have done that. It was just one of those quick things… busy morning, it slipped through the cracks… and ended up ruining my whole day.”

Arnott said the email she received looked legitimate, using Norton’s name and logo, which is why it’s important to look at messages very carefully, and go directly to the source if you have any questions or concerns.

