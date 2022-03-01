ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

As Privileged Flee Ukraine First, Border Aid Groups Fear Worst Days Ahead

By Alex J. Rouhandeh
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

Over half a million people have fled across the Ukrainian border in search of safety in Poland and the greater European Union , the United Nations announced today. And while the bulk of these people are arriving without severe injury or dire bodily needs, humanitarian aid organizations fear the situation will only get worse.

As Ukraine has proven to Russia that it will stand its ground and fight, President Vladimir Putin has ramped up his offensive arsenal, sending a 40-mile-long military convoy toward Kyiv, the capital city, and increasing its military fire aimed at residential areas in a bid to conquer the nation's resilient cities.

The increased fire power and onslaught of Russian forces could very well force more Ukrainians to consider leaving their country, and some may be pushed to do so in a hurry. If this happens, Stefan Lehmeier, deputy director of Europe programming at the International Rescue Committee (IRC), a global relief NGO, fears the stable situation could begin to look like a humanitarian crisis.

"I think that in the coming days and weeks, when people finally make it to one of the borders, they will be in less good shape," Lehmeier told Newsweek . "We don't see people dying or being in severe conditions."

"But having said that, the people that we've seen over the last few days were the very first ones leaving," he added. "With every day now that's going by, it seems that some of the tactics of the warring parties, especially from the Russian side, are becoming more violent."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QJcvi_0eSp9JyP00

In addition to the escalating violence, Lehmeier notes that many of the people arriving at the border come with few resources, leaving them hungry and cold as they wait in long lines to cross into safety. However, he said many of these people are likely the more privileged members of Ukrainian society.

In a broad sense, Lehmeier said the first people to leave a crisis situation are those with the most resources who have the greatest number of options in how and when they may choose to leave. Once those with less money and connections are pushed out of the country, Lehmeier said the situation at the border is likely to become more dire.

To prepare for the expected increase in refugees, Lehmeier said the IRC is working with its local partners to provide cash assistance, information services, and protection against exploitation and violence.

Similarly, the international NGO Save the Children is working to support the refugees by providing humanitarian supplies, psychological services, cash assistance, as well as its signature offerings of providing spaces to protect children, one of the most prominent demographic groups at the borders.

"Men between the ages of 18 and 60 are asked to stay behind, so what we're seeing come across is mostly women and children," Janti Soeripto, CEO of Save the Children, told Newsweek .

They too will arrive in ever dire conditions as the war rages on.

"It always becomes harder and harder for the people who are left behind," she said, "and the local economy is also imploding, so everything becomes more difficult."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pdfhh_0eSp9JyP00

A decline in the Ukrainian economy coupled with an attack on critical infrastructure would tighten access to adequate, food, water, and shelter, putting children at increased risk. Soeripto notes that Russian forces have hit schools and hospitals, both places where children are generally at greater risk, she said.

Parents, who otherwise may have chosen to stay in their country could flock to the borders in search of security for their children. This could provide them with greater safety, yet, Soeripto notes, there they will likely be stripped away from their other family members while being left to process the horrifying images of war.

"Our founder over 100 years ago, famously said, 'Every war is waged against the child,' and I think that that is sadly still very true," Soeripto told Newsweek . "Children always bear the brunt of negative consequences of any conflict."

Psychologically, they're seeing things that no child should ever see, that most adults would have trouble processing," she said. "So we're concerned. We're concerned about a whole generation having a long-lasting impact of this trauma."

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Washington Post

Putin’s war drives Trump’s personality cult to new lows

Not since the days after Sept. 11, 2001, have Americans been as united on an issue of foreign policy as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In the new Washington Post-ABC poll, 80 percent of Americans, including more than three quarters of Democrats and Republicans, view Russia as unfriendly or an enemy — the highest level of animosity toward Moscow since the Cold War. But Russian President Vladimir Putin still has one prominent American admirer: former president Donald Trump. And in the United States, Putin’s war has taken Trump’s personality cult to new lows.
POTUS
Telegraph

Russian withdrawal may be a sign Vladimir Putin thinks he has already won

Vladimir Putin wrongfooted the world again on Tuesday with the surprise announcement Russia is withdrawing some of its troops from around Ukraine. The question facing the West now is whether the move is a sign the crisis is abating — or just another tactical manouvre on the part of the Kremlin.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humanitarian Aid#Ukraine#Economy#The United Nations#Russian#Ukrainians
Reuters

Russian military ready to consider resuming cooperation with Britain - RIA

MOSCOW, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told his British counterpart Ben Wallace that his ministry was ready to consider resuming cooperation with Britain on military issues, RIA news agency reported on Friday, citing a defence ministry statement. The statement was issued after talks between the ministers...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Here’s how America can launch nukes in minutes; as Putin nuclear saber rattles

— News on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian nuclear forces to “special combat readiness” status rightly caught the attention of the world. No one really knows what that means. To hear the leader of a country with the largest stockpile of nuclear weapons (Russia – 1,458 deployed vs. USA – 1389 deployed) talk about putting his nuclear forces on “special combat readiness” status is jarring. Not since the Cold War have people really thought about the specter of nuclear war. In response to Putin’s announcement, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called Putin’s move “irresponsible” and “dangerous rhetoric.”
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
821K+
Followers
85K+
Post
767M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy