State police: Poughkeepsie man intentionally ran over man following dispute
State police say a Poughkeepsie man intentionally struck another man with his car early Saturday morning after a dispute.
They say Matthew Hutton and Alan Hanson were fighting around 2 a.m. when Hutton got into his Audi and ran over Hanson.
The victim was transported to the hospital for injuries not considered life-threatening.
After the incident, Hutton went to the Lloyd Police Department and was arrested on multiple charges, including criminal contempt and assault.
