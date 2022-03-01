ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State police: Poughkeepsie man intentionally ran over man following dispute

 7 days ago
State police say a Poughkeepsie man intentionally struck another man with his car early Saturday morning after a dispute.

They say Matthew Hutton and Alan Hanson were fighting around 2 a.m. when Hutton got into his Audi and ran over Hanson.

The victim was transported to the hospital for injuries not considered life-threatening.

After the incident, Hutton went to the Lloyd Police Department and was arrested on multiple charges, including criminal contempt and assault.

