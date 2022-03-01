ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Fresno steak restaurant shooting ‘was a targeted hit,’ Chief Balderrama says

By Dom McAndrew
 7 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A shooting at a Fresno steak restaurant late Monday night was not a random incident – but instead a targeted hit, Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama said Tuesday.

The shooting occurred Monday evening at the Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse restaurant in Fresno’s River Park Shopping Center.

According to investigators from the Fresno Police Department, shortly before 10:00 p.m. on Monday a 911 call was made about the shooting. The victim, identified only as a 24-year-old man, has sustained several gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

Witnesses told investigators that the victim was inside eating with friends when a male suspect walked inside and began arguing with the victim. Investigators say the victim ran outside while being pursued and that is where the shots were fired. The suspect, described as a man in his 20s wearing a black hoodie, escaped in a silver sedan, according to officers.

“This was not an isolated incident, this was a targeted hit,” said Chief Balderrama. “Both individuals knew each other and we know that it was not random.”

Chief Balderrrama says there are some significant leads in the case, but ask anyone with information to reach out to the department.

“We have had some limited cooperation, but it seems like in this town it’s just something that’s really difficult to get,” said Balderrama, adding that the investigators work many cases where shooting victims themselves will not divulge information to officers. “If we don’t get any cooperation from the victims themselves or the witnesses, it’s more difficult to make the case.”

The chief added that while there is a lot of concern both in the community and at city hall in regard to the number of shootings in Fresno, the police department is working to make the area safer.

“If you look at the numbers, shootings at restaurants are extremely rare. It does not happen very often.”

