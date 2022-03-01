ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested for murdering mother of 2 in 2020 St. Pete shooting

By Robert Pandolfino
WFLA
 7 days ago

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a mother of two who was shot and killed in St. Petersburg in 2020.

According to St. Petersburg police, Tyree Bell got into an altercation with Arnieceia Milton’s boyfriend at another location earlier that evening.

When Milton and her boyfriend were at an outside gathering on 16th Street South, Bell drove by and fired shots at them from a vehicle, killing her.

Investigators believe the mother of two was a bystander and not involved in the argument.

Bell was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on an outstanding warrant and faces a charge of first-degree murder.

