EXCLUSIVE: Tomas Vengris’s new film 5 & 1⁄2 Love Stories in an Apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania in production

By Davide Abbatescianni
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTomas Vengris is now filming his sophomore feature, titled 5 & 1⁄2 Love Stories in an Apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania, Cineuropa has learnt. The director’s debut, Motherland. [. +. ]. , premiered at Busan and won the Best Baltic Film Award at the Tallinn Black Nights Film...

#Vilnius#Lithuania#Love Story#Film Star#Cineuropa#Motherland Lsb#Airbnb#Whils
