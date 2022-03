When my mom came to visit me at school for the first time, she took one look at my sloppy, self-done manicure and demanded that we get mani-pedis together. With its convenient location on Church Street, Dazzle Nails was the perfect option for mother-daughter bonding over manicures. Not only is the staff friendly, but the interior is also gorgeous, with bursts of color and sparkles that greet customers as soon as they walk through the doors. The salon is certainly designed with the student body in mind, offering a 10% discount for any Wildcard holder.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO