Texas State

Texas 2022 Midterm Primary Coverage, Results

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrimary Race Results: Click here to see a comprehensive list...

www.nbcdfw.com

The Spun

NASCAR World Pays Tribute To Driver Killed In Tuesday Accident

The NASCAR world is mourning the loss of a hauler driver on Tuesday. Earlier on Tuesday, a hauler driver for David Gilliland Racing’s ARCA team was killed in a car accident in Texas. The hauler driver was Steven C. Stotts, 54. His death was confirmed by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
buzzfeednews.com

Sidney Powell Has Secretly Been Funding The Legal Defense Of The Oath Keepers

As the government’s prosecutions of members of the Oath Keepers — by most measures, the most significant of any to come out of the Jan. 6 insurrection — move toward trial, defense lawyers face a daunting task: overcoming more than 2 terabytes of evidence arrayed against their clients, including countless hours of video footage from within the Capitol itself.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fever Trade McCowan to Wings, Now Has Four 1st-Round WNBA Picks

Indiana has traded center Teaira McCowan to the Dallas Wings in a deal that gives the Fever four first-round picks in the the next WNBA draft. The Fever got the fourth and sixth overall picks from the Wings in the deal announced Tuesday. Indiana already has the No. 2 and 10 picks, and would be the first WNBA team to make four first-round selections in the same draft if it keeps and uses all of them.
