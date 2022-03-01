Texas 2022 Midterm Primary Coverage, Results

Indiana has traded center Teaira McCowan to the Dallas Wings in a deal that gives the Fever four first-round picks in the the next WNBA draft. The Fever got the fourth and sixth overall picks from the Wings in the deal announced Tuesday. Indiana already has the No. 2 and 10 picks, and would be the first WNBA team to make four first-round selections in the same draft if it keeps and uses all of them.

DALLAS, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO