It's been a quiet few weeks post-Super Bowl, but the NFL is starting to dominate offseason headlines again thanks to the Combine starting up. As usual, every general manager in Indianapolis will talk about how close their team is and how they will compete for either a division championship or the Lombardi Trophy. We will hear the usual comments like how the team just needs a few more pieces or better play from the current roster. It's never that easy, but with that in mind, let's discuss a few early wagers I like.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO