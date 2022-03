Tyson Fury may be the heavyweight champion of the world but if war came to the United Kingdom, he said he would be the first in line to fight on the front lines. Wladimir and Vitali Klitschko as well as Oleksandr Usyk have both joined the fight for Ukraine to defend against Russia’s invasion. And given the chance, Fury said Tuesday ahead of his next bout against Dillian Whyte he would do the same for his home country.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO