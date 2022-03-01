Authentic flavours Of the Asian grills showcased at 'By The Mekong' at St.Regis Mumbai

I don’t eat as much Greek food as I should. I really enjoy it every time I have it, but for whatever reason, when my stomach starts rumbling and I’m trying to decide what I’m in the mood for, I often completely forget that it even exists, unless someone specifically suggests it. So I am now making a conscious effort to fix that problem, and that is how I ended up at Kostas Grill in Tuckerton.

