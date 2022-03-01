Authentic flavours Of the Asian grills showcased at 'By The Mekong' at St.Regis Mumbai

Click here to read the full article. There’s no shortage of chic resorts to hole up in on St. Barth, but as of tomorrow, an even more exclusive accommodation will be available on the Caribbean paradise. Dubbed Villa Embrace, the 12,000-square-foot, amenity-laden rental residence is carved into a mountainside in Gustavia, the island’s capital. Along with its Caribbean Sea vistas and secluded vibe, the four-story private residence is notable for its price tag—which, depending on the season, can run between $150,000-$450,000 a week.
Located mere minutes from the beach and the town’s buzzy restaurants, Villa Embrace is the vision of Vancouver-based...
