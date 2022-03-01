I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson Creators To Film Computer School Pilot For HBO Max

Better Off Ted and Santa Clarita Diet creator Victor Fresco is teaming with Washington Post columnist Alexandra Petri on Alice, an adaptation of Stacy A. Cordery's 2008 book Alice: Alice Roosevelt Longworth from White House Princess to Washington Power Broker. Alice kicks off in 2001 when "Teddy Roosevelt is suddenly thrust into the presidency, bringing his seventeen-year-old daughter into the spotlight," according to Deadline. "The country has never seen anyone like Alice Roosevelt in the White House: a whip-smart, out-of-control teenager who races cars, parties unchaperoned with boys, and dares to speak her mind. Teddy’s at wits’ end, 'I can be Alice’s father, or I can be president of the United States. I cannot do both.' But the country loves her. Dubbed 'Princess Alice,' she becomes America’s first female celebrity. She will hold that spotlight for seven more decades. This true story series follows Alice as she grows from rebellious teenager to 'Washington’s other monument'— a power broker with a deadly wit capable of making or breaking careers with a single quip."

