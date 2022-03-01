ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson Creators To Film Computer School Pilot For HBO Max

By Eric Frederiksen
Gamespot
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTim Robinson and Zach Kanin, the creators of Netflix's I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, are set to film a pilot for a new show called Computer School with HBO Max, Variety reports. According to Variety, the show will focus on a high school graduate...

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
Polygon

15 best movies leaving Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Max at the end of February 2022

February is almost over, which means we have a fresh new selection of movies to look forward to on streaming next week. Until then, you know what that means: it’s time to marathon all the best films available to stream right now before they leave your service of choice and flutter off to who knows where. From Gareth Evans’ Indonesian action film The Raid 2 and Michael Mann’s Miami Vice to 2005’s The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy and Showdown in Little Tokyo starring Dolph Lundgren and Brandon Lee, these are all the movies you need to make time for before they leave streaming next month.
MOVIES
Decider.com

New on HBO and HBO Max March 2022

HBO has some of the best entertainment to offer as we continue in the early months of 2022. Kicking things off this March, the prestige streamer will continue to air new shows like Winning Time: The Rise and Fall of the Lakers Dynasty and Minx. And although we aren’t getting same day Warner Bros. releases on the streamer this year, we can still expect hit new movies like Moonshot to land on the platform.
TV SERIES
KXAN

HBO Max series with Elizabeth Olsen begins filming in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — HBO Max and Nicole Kidman will take over a portion of Georgetown to film a new series starring Elizabeth Olsen, Jesse Plemons and Lily Rabe. “Love and Death,” is a true-crime drama based on actual events that took place in the 1980s. HBO’s parent company WarnerMedia said the show is about “two church-going couples, enjoying small-town family life in Texas, until somebody picks up an ax.” Nicole Kidman is the executive producer on the project.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Outsider.com

This Keanu Reeves Thriller Flick Is Leaving HBO Max Next Week

If you have an HBO Max membership and have found yourself desperately scrolling through each evening trying to find something to watch, we have the perfect flick in mind. Not to mention, it’s going to be your last chance to watch the movie before it vanishes from the streaming service. It’s going bye-bye for good on February 28. That means you at least have the weekend to load up the movie.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
spoilertv.com

Computer School - Ordered To Pilot By HBO

HBO has given a pilot green light to Computer School, a single-camera comedy written/executive produced by Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin, creators of the cult Netflix sketch comedy series I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson. Robinson will co-star in the pilot, which is directed by Andrew Gaynord (Stath Lets Flats).
MICHIGAN STATE
Deadline

HBO Max & WarnerMedia OneFifty To Expand Latino Short Film Competition

Click here to read the full article. HBO Max and WarnerMedia OneFifty are partnering with the Georgia Latino Film Festival, the Houston Latino Film Festival, the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival, the Miami Film Festival, the New York Latino Film Festival and the Philadelphia Latino Film Festival to expand their annual Latino Short Film Competition, with submissions open as of yesterday and closing on May 2nd at 11:59 p.m. PT. The restructuring of the competition presented by HBO Max will allow the streamer to tap into the networks of each of the six participating festivals from across the U.S. and...
MOVIES
TechRadar

All the movies leaving HBO Max in the coming weeks

HBO Max's library continues to get bigger every month, but not every movie or show on the platform sticks around indefinitely for you to enjoy. Although most of HBO's vast library of shows are there to stay, the streamer's selection fluctuates, with films and series coming and going all the time.
MOVIES
MarketWatch

Here’s everything coming to HBO Max in March 2022 — and what’s leaving

HBO Max is loading up on nostalgia and Oscar nominees in March. The behind-the-scenes story of the 1980s “Showtime”-era Los Angeles Lakers will be brought to life with Adam McKay’s “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” (March 6). The rollicking 10-episode drama features an all-star cast, including John C. Reilly as Jerry Buss, Quincy Isaiah as Magic Johnson, Jason Clarke as Jerry West and Adrien Brody as Pat Riley.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movies#Computer School
Fatherly

Watch the Most Perfect 2000s Rom-Com Before It Leaves HBO Max This Week

If Jennifer Garner never makes another movie, she’s already secured her place in the hearts and minds of people who love family-friendly romantic comedies. 13 Going on 30 is a candy-colored gem of a movie: sweet, funny, charm to spare, great music, with a fantasy twist and a perfect cast, right down to the younger versions of the main characters.
THEATER & DANCE
Primetimer

HBO Max is developing a comedy series on President Theodore Roosevelt's eldest daughter from Better Off Ted and Santa Clarita Diet creator

Better Off Ted and Santa Clarita Diet creator Victor Fresco is teaming with Washington Post columnist Alexandra Petri on Alice, an adaptation of Stacy A. Cordery's 2008 book Alice: Alice Roosevelt Longworth from White House Princess to Washington Power Broker. Alice kicks off in 2001 when "Teddy Roosevelt is suddenly thrust into the presidency, bringing his seventeen-year-old daughter into the spotlight," according to Deadline. "The country has never seen anyone like Alice Roosevelt in the White House: a whip-smart, out-of-control teenager who races cars, parties unchaperoned with boys, and dares to speak her mind. Teddy’s at wits’ end, 'I can be Alice’s father, or I can be president of the United States. I cannot do both.' But the country loves her. Dubbed 'Princess Alice,' she becomes America’s first female celebrity. She will hold that spotlight for seven more decades. This true story series follows Alice as she grows from rebellious teenager to 'Washington’s other monument'— a power broker with a deadly wit capable of making or breaking careers with a single quip."
SANTA CLARITA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NME

Tim Robinson to co-write and star in new comedy ‘Computer School’

Tim Robinson is set to appear in Computer School, a new comedy written and executive produced by Robinson and I Think You Should Leave… co-writer Zach Kanin. Computer School sees a recent US high school graduate and his uncle (Robinson) attend the same computer class in suburban Michigan (per Deadline). Robinson will co-star in the single-camera pilot, which is directed by Andrew Gaynord (Stath Lets Flats).
ENTERTAINMENT
TVLine

Max Thieriot to Star in CBS Pilot Cal Fire — Is He Leaving SEAL Team?

Click here to read the full article. Max Thieriot‘s involvement in a prospective new CBS series has expanded, complicating his SEAL Team future in the process. TVLine has learned that the actor is set to pull double duty as exec producer and, now, star of the firefighter-themed drama pilot Cal Fire. Initially, Thieriot was only set to have an off camera role on the project. Should Cal Fire snag a series order, the door is open for Thieriot to potentially juggle the new show and Paramount+’s recently renewed SEAL Team, per a CBS source. When last we tuned into SEAL Team, Thieriot’s Clay Spenser was among the...
TV SERIES
Collider

'Titans' Season 4 Has Begun Filming at HBO Max

DC Comics' superhero series Titans is one step closer to returning to television screens. Titans writer and executive producer Richard Hatem announced on Twitter that filming for the series' fourth season has begun. The tweet includes an image of a clapperboard, which features the Titans Season 4 logo. The clapperboard...
TV SERIES
Distractify

Wait, Where Are We? Here's Where HBO Max's Amnesia Drama Miniseries 'The Tourist' Was Filmed

Where are we? How did we get here? It's suddenly all so fuzzy. Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan plays a tourist suffering from amnesia in the Australian Outback in Jack and Harry Williams' HBO Max drama series The Tourist. While driving on a dry, dusty Australian highway, singing along to the radio without a care in the world, Jamie's protagonist — who's simply credited as "The Man" — is suddenly hit by a truck. It doesn't seem to be an accident, however, as the truck was aiming for him.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Unhappy Young & Restless Fans Take Show to Task Over Jack’s Storyline: ‘What a Depressing Sod He’s Been Lately’

The Genoa City power player has become a bundle of man pain and regret in recent years. Jack Abbott has been through it in recent years, and Young & Restless fans are missing the Ol’ Smilin Jack (or at least the more dynamic Abbott) of days gone by. From being duped by his lover, Kerry, to the long descent of his mother, Dina, into Alzheimer’s, followed by her death, and then his ill-fated foray into romance with Sally Spectra, Jack has been a bundle of man pain and regret.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

Here’s What’s Leaving HBO Max in March 2022

It’s last call for a number of great movies leaving HBO and HBO Max in March. Fortunately, the month is also packed with new movies and shows, but if you were planning to revisit any of the films below, now’s your chance. The good news is you won’t...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy