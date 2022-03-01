ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Forced adoption: Daughter wants apology for birth mother

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnne had an unhappy childhood with her adoptive mother and always wondered if things...

Peer’s daughter, 25, died after ‘unexplained headache’ as mother claims chances to save her were missed

The mother of a woman who died of unexplained swelling of her brain has told an inquest that “proper care” would have saved her.Gaia Young, whose father was the late Labour peer Michael Young, was 25 years old when she fell severely ill on 17 July last year after spending the day cycling and meeting friends.Her death has been treated as unexplained because the first post-mortem carried out on her came back inconclusive.Ms Young’s father, who was a social entrepreneur, died in 2002. Her mother is Dorit Uhlemann, Lady Young, and her half-brother Toby Young is associate editor of The Spectator.At...
Stepmom says she gets everything after dad died. Is that right?

Q. My husband’s father passed away last month. He always represented that he had a will and his paperwork in order. He was remarried in his late 50s. His second wife, who was his wife at the time of his death, mistakenly thinks that she is entitled to everything and that she is the sole beneficiary as the surviving spouse. His stepmother is a shady lady. His father fell at home prior to his death. Then had a total change of mental status and never recovered. She did not want to take him to the hospital, and we had to have a family feud in order to get him medical treatment. He ended up dying. She is not presenting any paperwork or admitting to the will, and she even changed the locks on the home. What should we do and who should we hire for help?
This Woman Kicked Her Mother In Law Out Of Her Hospital Room She Repeatedly Told Her Husband To 'Go Home And Rest'

Giving birth is a stressful experience, so it’s no surprise that many families spat when it comes down to the due date. And one new mum has set the internet alight after posting to Reddit’s Am I The Arsehole thread with her delivery room conflict. Essentially, she wanted to know whether she was in the wrong for telling her mother-in-law (MIL) to get lost after she repeatedly advised her son to go home and get some rest rather than stay with her and their baby as they recovered.
A 10-year-old girl died of covid after her teacher appointed her the ‘class nurse.’ Her parents want answers.

Teresa Sperry beamed with pride in September when she told her father about the job she’d been assigned by her fifth-grade teacher. Days earlier, the teacher had made Teresa the “class nurse,” putting the Virginia girl in charge of walking sick classmates to the nurse’s office, waiting for them to be treated and, at times, returning to the classroom to retrieve their backpacks if Hillpoint Elementary School officials sent them home, her father, Jeff Sperry, told The Washington Post.
Wife's heartbreaking final words to her husband as he lay dying waiting for an ambulance to arrive - as his family blame Dan Andrews' government for his death

The family of a man who died after waiting 40 minutes for an ambulance has slammed the Victorian government's claim that Covid-19 response times were to blame. Stewart Grant, 82, was suffering breathing difficulties from emphysema at his home at Cowes on Phillip Island, south-east of Melbourne, on January 29.
These photos from a trans father’s home birth are stunning 😍

The moment a new baby enters the world changes everything for the adults and siblings who have spent nine months waiting to meet their little one. It's a beautiful, emotional moment that many families are choosing to document with birth photography. During his fourth pregnancy, one transgender father decided to...
Woman refuses to help despised daughter-in-law trapped in washing machine

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my grandmother, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My grandmother despised her daughter-in-law. Their rivalry began shortly after the woman married my uncle. No matter what her daughter-in-law did, my grandmother's reaction ranged from critical to outright hostile.
This Woman Walked Out Of Her Cousin's Wedding After He Announced He Was Marrying His Mistress Instead of His Fiancée

Here we go again… it’s another wild AITA Reddit story. And once again the drama has culminated on someone’s wedding day. In a thread posted this week, a 45-year-old woman wanted to know whether she was the arsehole for walking out of her cousin’s wedding 25 years ago when he swapped the bride from his fiancée to his mistress without telling anyone.
