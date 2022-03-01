ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Civilians injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine

Salamanca Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussian forces have escalated their attacks on crowded urban areas, killing and severely injuring civilians...

www.salamancapress.com

americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: Russian soldiers being fired while invading Ukraine

In a video circulating on social media on Thursday, a Russian soldier appeared to claim he and other soldiers deployed in Ukraine were being ordered by their superiors to sign papers retroactively firing them in what may be a move to deny their involvement in the invasion. The Moscow-based Conflict...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Mariupol#Russian#Ap Archive
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Russia
Reuters

Russian military ready to consider resuming cooperation with Britain - RIA

MOSCOW, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told his British counterpart Ben Wallace that his ministry was ready to consider resuming cooperation with Britain on military issues, RIA news agency reported on Friday, citing a defence ministry statement. The statement was issued after talks between the ministers...
MILITARY
Telegraph

Russian withdrawal may be a sign Vladimir Putin thinks he has already won

Vladimir Putin wrongfooted the world again on Tuesday with the surprise announcement Russia is withdrawing some of its troops from around Ukraine. The question facing the West now is whether the move is a sign the crisis is abating — or just another tactical manouvre on the part of the Kremlin.
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Putin won’t know who to hit back’: Sean Hannity wants Nato to secretly bomb Russian convoy heading to Kyiv

Fox News commentator Sean Hannity wants Nato countries to bomb a 40-mile-long convoy of Russian troops that is rapidly approaching the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, even though experts — and Vladimir Putin — warn that such a strike could cause a dramatic escalation and even touch off nuclear war.“If we can see on satellite imagery where the convoy is, I don’t know, maybe some smart country, maybe Nato might take some of their fighter jets, or maybe they can use some drone strikes, and take out the whole damn convoy,” Hannity said. “Then nobody takes credit for it, then...
POLITICS
The US Sun

Chilling warning Putin will ‘go for blood’ beyond Ukraine and could spark ‘global massacre’ if he isn’t stopped now

VLADIMIR Putin will "go for blood beyond Ukraine" and could spark a "global massacre" if he isn't stopped now, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's top aide has warned. As Russian troops continue to advance across the war-torn country, Andriy Yermak - head of the Ukrainian presidential office - has begged the West for more help as Kyiv remains under siege.
POLITICS

