ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California snowpack well below average after 2 historically dry winter months

By Associated Press
KTLA
KTLA
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2al7jb_0eSp6rDs00

Drought-stricken California’s winter mountain snowpack is far below average after two historically dry months that reversed gains from storms late last year, officials said Tuesday as they urged the nation’s most populous state to conserve water.

The water content of the statewide snowpack is just 63% of normal to date and the snowmelt forecast is just 66% of average, a state Department of Water Resources official said in webcast from Phillips Station, one of hundreds of measuring sites in the Sierra Nevada.

“That’s not enough to fill up our reservoirs, and without any significant storms on the horizon, it’s safe to say that we’ll end this year dry and continue on into the third year of this ongoing drought,” said Sean de Guzman, manager of the department’s snow surveys and water supply forecasting section.

Statewide reservoir storage is at about 73% of average, and the largest reservoir, Lake Shasta, is only 37% full, he said.

California’s water supply problems stem from a historic drought tied to climate change that is gripping the U.S. West. Snowmelt from the Sierra Nevada and other mountains normally provides about a third of the state’s water supply.

Last year, shockingly little runoff reached reservoirs as snowmelt was absorbed by the parched ground. Gov. Gavin Newsom has been calling for Californians to reduce water consumption by 15% from 2020 levels since last summer.

After deluges late last year, California’s snowpack was at 160% of normal to date at the start of January. But ominously, the past two months were the driest consecutive January and February in the Sierra in recorded state history.

“We were all encouraged after all that rain and snow in October and December. But after how dry these last two months were, there’s no guarantee that the snowmelt will run off and follow the same historical patterns that they have in the past, which makes the results today all that much more important,” de Guzman said.

There was some melt during warm February weather, but the bulk of the current snowpack should remain intact for several weeks, he said.

Historically, December, January and February are California’s wettest months, delivering over half of annual precipitation, and the snowpack reaches its peak on April 1.

In 1991, heavy late-season snowfall produced a “March Miracle” after scant winter precipitation. The U.S. Climate Prediction Center’s outlook for this March has chances for more rain and snow in the northern Sierra but lower confidence for the central and southern Sierra.

“This winter has demonstrated that as the world continues to warm we’re seeing average conditions become more rare,” said Jeremy Hill, manager of the department’s hydrology and flood operations branch.

“Precipitation is moving toward extremes,” he said. “Even when we get large storms and heavy snowfall early in the season, after a few dry weeks like we’ve seen after this past December, conditions go back below normal.”

The new pattern is also challenging forecasting efforts.

“Our past forecasting efforts have relied on historical patterns that no longer apply given our current changed climate conditions,” Hill said.

The giant Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, a cooperative that supplies water to 19 million people in six counties, called for conservation.

General manager Adel Hagekhalil said in a statement that it is increasingly clear that winter will not relieve California from severe drought conditions.

“Some may be hoping for a miracle March to save us, but that’s not a gamble I’m willing to take. We all must immediately examine how we use water and use less,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Southern California again sees record-breaking gas prices

Southern Californians are feeling the pain at the pumps with the region continuing to see record-breaking gas prices. The average price per gallon of regular gasoline climbed to a record $5.34 statewide, up from $5.28 just a day ago, according to AAA. For comparison, the average price per gallon in California was $3.74 one year […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Climate change is like war, former California Gov. Jerry Brown says

Former California Gov. Jerry Brown is living off the grid in retirement, but he’s still deeply connected on two issues that captivated him while in office and now are center stage globally: climate change and the threat of nuclear war. The 83-year-old Brown, who left office in 2019, serves as executive chairman of the Bulletin […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
KTLA

Tuesday forecast: Sunny and breezy

Look for sunny skies and breezy conditions Tuesday. A low pressure system will move in to our east over the next couple of days bringing gusty winds to the Southland by Thursday. There will also be a small chance of light rain for some inland areas, including the mountains and foothills on Thursday. Sunny and […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
KTLA

Where to find cheapest gas prices in the Los Angeles area

Gas prices have skyrocketed past $5 per gallon across Southern California amid ongoing supply chain issues and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The average price per gallon of regular gasoline climbed to a record $5.44 statewide Tuesday, up from $5.34 just a day ago, according to AAA. Southern Californians looking to shave some money off their bills […]
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

L.A. to consider ending COVID vaccine proof requirement at bars, restaurants, gyms

The Los Angeles City Council will consider lifting the requirement for indoor businesses to verify customers’ COVID-19 vaccination status. City Council President Nury Martinez on Friday introduced a motion to make vaccine verification voluntary and no longer require proof of vaccination at large outdoor events. Martinez’ proposal came the day Los Angeles County eased masking […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Year#Sierra Nevada Mountains#Rain And Snow#Phillips Station#The Sierra Nevada#Californians
KTLA

Los Angeles sues Monsanto, 2 other companies over toxic PCBs in waterways

The city of Los Angeles is suing Monsanto and two other companies for past and future costs of dealing with contamination of waterways by long-banned chemicals called polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, the city attorney announced Monday. Long-lasting PCBs were used in numerous products and applications for decades and are linked to a wide range of […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Death toll surpasses 6 million for pandemic now in 3rd year

The official global death toll from COVID-19 eclipsed 6 million on Monday — underscoring that the pandemic, now entering its third year, is far from over. The milestone, recorded by Johns Hopkins University, is the latest tragic reminder of the unrelenting nature of the pandemic even as people are shedding masks, travel is resuming and businesses are […]
WORLD
KTLA

UC Berkeley declines group’s offer to admit 1K more students after order to freeze enrollment

A group of residents that successfully challenged the University of California, Berkeley to limit its undergraduate enrollment offered to allow 1,000 additional students in the upcoming academic year. But the university declined, saying enrollment decisions are not up to “a small group of litigants.” Save Berkeley Neighborhoods said in a statement that it would agree […]
BERKELEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
KTLA

Regarding Her food festival highlights woman-owned restaurants

A 10-day food festival in Los Angeles is highlighting the work of women restaurateurs. Regarding Her is a festival of “collaborations, thematic menus, and conversations” curated by and for women. The festival is taking place from Friday, March 4, through Sunday, March 13, throughout the greater Los Angeles area. For more information about the Regarding […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

KTLA

39K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy