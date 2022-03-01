ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Catalyst: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SFGate
 3 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) _ Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $49 million in its fourth quarter. The Salt Lake City-based company said it had a loss of 94 cents per share. Losses,...

www.sfgate.com

Benzinga

Chico's FAS Posts Mixed Q4 Results, Provides Upbeat Outlook

Chico's FAS Inc (NYSE: CHS) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 28.5% year-on-year, to $496.26 million, missing the consensus of $498.70 million. Sales growth primarily reflects the decline in store sales during last year's Q4 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and higher full-price sales. Comparable sales increased 29.2% versus last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Duolingo stock surges after results, outlook top Street view

Duolingo Inc. shares rallied in the extended session Thursday after the language-learning platform’s quarterly results and forecast exceeded Wall Street expectations. shares surged 15% after hours, following a 7.3% loss in the regular session to close at $71.38, or 30% below their initial public offering price in July. The...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Tractor Supply Has Several Tailwinds Behind it Right Now

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Tractor Supply ( TSCO 0.33% ) is a...
AGRICULTURE
Benzinga

Coca-Cola And 3 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders

Although the Dow Jones index jumped more than 800 points on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Recap: Profound Medical Q4 Earnings

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Profound Medical missed estimated earnings by 32.43%, reporting an EPS of $-0.49 versus an estimate of $-0.37. Revenue was down $1.90 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Fulcrum Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Fulcrum Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 20.55%, reporting an EPS of $-0.58 versus an estimate of $-0.73. Revenue was up $833.00 thousand from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

ACRES Commercial Realty: Q4 Earnings Insights

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ACRES Commercial Realty beat estimated earnings by 57.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.14. Revenue was up $6.39 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Terns Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Terns Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.56 versus an estimate of $-0.63. Revenue was up $1.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

3 Supercharged Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The stock market has been volatile lately, but...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Costco Q2 Earnings Highlights: Revenue & EPS Beat, Store Sales Up 12.6% And Early February Numbers

Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ: COST) reported second-quarter financial results after market close Thursday. Here are the highlights. What Happened: Costco reported second-quarter net sales of $50.9 billion, up 16.1% year-over-year. Total revenue of $51.9 billion in the quarter beat a consensus estimate of $51.4 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. Second-quarter...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

INmune Bio: Q4 Earnings Insights

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. INmune Bio beat estimated earnings by 5.17%, reporting an EPS of $-0.55 versus an estimate of $-0.58. Revenue was up $152.08 thousand from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Eagle Bulk Shipping Clocks 146% Revenue Growth In Q4

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLE) reported fourth-quarter revenue growth of 145.7% year-over-year to $184.71 million, beating the consensus of $152.12 million. The increase in revenue was due to a significant increase in charter hire rates and an increase in available days. TCE was $29,407/day for the quarter (+162.8% Y/Y),...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Wendy's Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q4, Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) earned $52.13 million, a 26.62% increase from the preceding quarter. Wendy's also posted a total of $473.20 million in sales, a 0.63% increase since Q3. In Q3, Wendy's earned $41.17 million, and total sales reached $470.25 million. What Is ROCE?. Earnings data...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Sweetgreen stock rallies more than 20% after Q4 sales beat

Sweetgreen Inc. SG, +25.43% reported mixed quarterly results late Thursday, and the stock rallied more than 20% after the fast-casual restaurant said it demonstrated "continued recovery from the pandemic" and benefited from higher prices for its salads and other health-minded meals. Sweetgreen said it lost $66.2 million, or $1.14 a share, in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $41.1 million, or $2.49 a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue rose 63% to $96.4 million, the company said. Analysts polled by FactSet expected a loss of 66 cents a share on sales of $84.7 million. Same-store sales rose 36%, benefiting from an increase in the number of transactions in addition to the menu price increases, the company said. Sweetgreen, which had its successful initial public offering in November, guided for 2022 sales between $515 million and $535 million and "at least" 35 net new restaurant openings, barring "no additional COVID headwinds," it said. The company also issued a one-time quarterly guidance for its first quarter, saying it expects seven net new restaurant openings and revenue between $100 million and $102 million. Sweetgreen became a public company in November, with the stock opening nearly 90% above its upsized IPO price. The company is "proud of our financial performance following a successful IPO and remain laser focused on executing," co-founder and Chief Executive Jonathan Neman said in a statement. Shares of Sweetgreen ended the regular trading day down 11%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

