'What Russia has done is disgusting. It is beyond reprehensible': Meet the brave British soldiers who want to take up arms and fight for Ukraine

By Daily Mail Reporter
 3 days ago

Dozens more Britons have vowed to fly out to help Ukrainians defend their country from the Russian invasion.

Former Army sniper Shane Matthews is among those answering the call to arms from Ukraine’s president, who urged foreign fighters to help protect his people.

Mr Matthews, who completed multiple tours of Afghanistan and Iraq, plans to fly out to Poland on Monday before crossing the border and meeting a Ukrainian colonel, who he says has agreed to ‘arm him’ and others.

The 34-year-old, who served as a Lance Corporal with the 2nd Battalion Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment for six years until 2009, aims to head for Kyiv.

Carrying 60kg of donated medical supplies, Mr Matthews will go to the front line to treat wounded Ukrainians, provide training for civilians and, if necessary, fight.

Former Army sniper Shane Matthews is among those answering the call to arms from Ukraine's president, who urged foreign fighters to help protect his people
Douglas Lambourne, from west London, said: ‘My mum’s Polish and I’ve got family out in Ukraine. I’m 25 and sitting at home, and my time is better spent going over there doing what’s right' 

Mr Matthews, from Chichester, West Sussex, said: ‘What Russia has done is disgusting. It is beyond reprehensible. Russian people don’t want to be involved. ‘The Russian military doesn’t know why they’re there. As far as I’m concerned, if you can fight it’s your duty to fight.’

Dozens of volunteers arrived at the Ukrainian embassy in London yesterday hoping to defend the country.

Alex Pickett, from Andover, Hampshire, said: ‘I will do whatever I can in whatever way I can.’

The 32-year-old, who works in private security, added: ‘I’m non-military, but I’m an Englishman. My heart is in the right place and that is the only reason why I’m doing this.’

Alex Pickett, from Andover, Hampshire, said: 'I will do whatever I can in whatever way I can'
Mr Matthews, from Chichester, West Sussex, said: ‘What Russia has done is disgusting. It is beyond reprehensible'

Oliver Miller, a 29-year-old mechanical engineering student from Chelmsford, Essex, said he is ‘hoping to go out and help somehow’, adding: ‘I know I’ll kick myself if I don’t do anything about this.’

Douglas Lambourne, from west London, said: ‘My mum’s Polish and I’ve got family out in Ukraine. I’m 25 and sitting at home, and my time is better spent going over there doing what’s right.’

Liam Hawkins, 30, also from London, said: ‘I haven’t slept since this invasion and I just can’t stay at home with my babies and my missus and do nothing. Right is right and wrong is wrong... I know it’s dangerous, people are trying to talk me out of it, but I believe I can make a difference.’

