MLB

'Manfred gotta go': MLB players react to cancellation of Opening Day as lockout continues

By USA TODAY Sports
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 7 days ago

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred announced Tuesday that the first two series of the 2022 season would be cancelled as the league and players union were unable to agree on a new collective bargaining agreement Tuesday.

It will be the first time since 1995 that regular season games will be lost due to labor issues. The owners locked out the players when the old CBA expired in December and the two sides didn't meet for weeks, ultimately negotiating for nine consecutive days in Florida.

As the league-imposed 5 p.m. ET deadline approached (and passed) Tuesday, players took to Twitter to express their disgust with how the league and its owners had handled negotiations.

