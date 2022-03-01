ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon House votes to end farmworker overtime exemption

By Mateusz Perkowski, Oregon Capital Bureau
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 2 days ago

The bill faces opposition from farm owners and still needs a vote in the Oregon Senate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vL6tH_0eSp5zB300

After an emotional three-hour debate, the Oregon House voted 37-23 on Tuesday, March 1, to end the state's agricultural exemption from higher overtime wages.

The measure is awaiting a vote in the Senate.

The overtime exemption would be phased out over five years under House Bill 4002, and tax credits would cover some of the higher wages paid by farmers. But critics claimed those provisions won't prevent the inevitable loss of family farms.

"They could be the nail in the coffin for farmers who can't absorb any more increased costs," said Rep. David Brock-Smith, R-Port Orford.

Many growers operate on razor-thin margins and likely would go out of business while waiting for the promised money from tax credits, since they can't afford higher overtime payments, he said.

Rep. Raquel Moore-Green, R-Salem, said House Bill 4002 also isn't likely to help farmworkers, since their employers likely will seek to reduce weekly hours, switch crops or simply exit the industry.

"They could reduce their operation size or cease farming altogether and sell out," she said.

Supporters of House Bill 4002 cast the legislation as a matter of constitutional fairness and noted that, if an ongoing lawsuit against the agricultural overtime exemption is successful, farmers wouldn't get assistance to ease the economic blow.

"I believe it's time to live up to the promise of equal protection of the law," said Rep. Paul Holvey, D-Eugene. "We owe basic protections to farmworkers and we owe it to farmers not to make a major change to their bottom line without a safety net."

"Why is it the people who do the most sacred work are the most oppressed, the most exploited?"

Rep. Andrea Valderrama, D-Portland

How it would work

Under the version of HB 4002 passed by the House, the weekly threshold for farmworker overtime would begin at 55 hours next year and incrementally drop to 40 hours in 2027.

Most farms would be divided into three tax credit tiers based on their number of employees:

• Growers employing fewer than 25 workers would qualify for tax credits of 90% of their added overtime payments next year, which would decrease to 60% in 2028, after which they'd expire.

• During that time, the tax credit rate would shift from 75% to 50% for growers with 25 to 50 employees, and from 60% to 15% for farmers with more than 50 workers.

• Dairies would be treated differently due to their round-the-clock need for animal care. Those with fewer than 25 workers would be eligible for a permanent tax credit rate of 100% of overtime payments, while those with more employees would qualify for a rate that incrementally shifts from 75% in 2023 to 50% in 2028, its final year.

Rep. Andrea Valderrama, D-Portland, said that lawmakers heard from thousands of farmers and workers while deliberating the bill, but said she was most moved by the testimony of employees.

Farmworkers testified about enduring chemicals, dust and injuries while not having enough money to cover their rent, education and health care needs, she said. "Why is it the people who do the most sacred work are the most oppressed, the most exploited?"

Rep. Andrea Salinas, D-Lake Oswego, said the agricultural exemption was created more than 80 years ago at the national level to appease Southern lawmakers who wanted to maintain segregated conditions for Black farmworkers.

"It was not about economics back then, it was about race," she said.

Rep. Paul Evans, D-Monmouth, said HB 4002 was not the bill he'd hoped for but it will be possible for lawmakers tweak it as it's implemented in future years.

"This bill is just the beginning of the conversation," Evans said.

As lawmakers, it's their obligation to recognize the equality of human labor and not to tolerate injustice, he said. "We are supposed to confront it, not sweep it under the rug."

Alternative proposal

Before approving HB 4002, the House voted 32-27 against remanding the bill back to a joint committee to consider an amendment favored by Republican lawmakers.

"There is still time to find a more workable solution. An Oregon solution," said Rep. Shelly Boshart-Davis, R-Albany.

Under that amendment, farmworkers would receive overtime relief payments from the state government after they'd worked more than 40 hours per week.

Meanwhile, farmers would pay workers time-and-a-half overtime wages after a weekly threshold of 48 hours during most of the year and after 55 hours during an 15-week "peak labor period."

"It is more generous to farmworkers than any other policy," said Rep. Daniel Bonham, R-The Dalles. "They won't have their hours cut nearly as much and will still earn overtime wages after 40 hours."

Rep. Holvey said he opposed the amendment because the state overtime payments wouldn't include contributions to Social Security insurance, unemployment insurance or worker's compensation insurance.

Farmworkers also would have to wait up to two months to receive the relief payments from the state government, he said.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Portland Tribune

Washington County aims to expand year-round shelter beds

'Shelter plays a vital role in the housing-first approach to end homelessness,' says a nonprofit provider. Washington County housing officials are hosting community meetings to discuss the expansion of year-round shelter beds. At a meeting for Cornelius and Forest Grove residents Tuesday, March 1, advocates explained how emergency or short-term...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
West Linn Tidings

West Linn denies former whistleblower's application for captain position

City Councilor says investigation that led to Tonkin's leaving WLPD was retaliation. This story has been updated from its original version. The city of West Linn has denied the employment application of Kirk Tonkin, the former WLPD sergeant who blew the whistle on corruption and misconduct at the department beginning in 2014. Tonkin, who applied for a current opening at the captain position, left the department in 2016 after the department conducted an internal investigation regarding what were described as improper accusations against supervising officers and "unfairly targeting and attempting to discredit" officers. However, one member of...
WEST LINN, OR
Lake Oswego Review

OLCC bans sales of Russian-made liquor

The decision is aimed at adding to sanctions imposed on Russia for invading Ukraine, OLCC officials said.Oregon government officials are finding ways to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Oregon Liquor & Cannabis Commission directed liquor stores on Monday, Feb. 28, to stop selling Russian-made spirits, requiring them to remove 24 vodka products from shelves. The order was part of economic sanctions against Russian-operated companies designed to bring an end to the war, agency officials said in a statement. "This is an opportunity for Oregonians to think locally, support democracy, support freedom around the world and reject aggression like...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Portland housing leaders celebrate groundbreaking for The Joyce rehabilitation project

Renovations to the long-vacant historical building will provide mental health services and permanent affordable housing. Downtown affordable housing property The Joyce was celebrated on Monday, February 28, at a groundbreaking ceremony kicking off the building's renovation. After the renovation, The Joyce, formerly Joyce Hotel, will provide 66 units of permanent...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
